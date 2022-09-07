John Boyega claims James Bond will NEVER be played by a person of colour

John Boyega claims there will never be a black James Bond, despite previous calls for Idris Elba to take the role after Daniel Craig left.

The iconic character is currently in limbo following Craig’s decision to hang up his tuxedo following a fifth consecutive appearance as Bond in the 2021 blockbuster No Time To Die.

But despite calls for London-born Elba — who has since ruled herself out — to become the seventh 007, fellow actor Boyega, 30, claims producer Barbara Broccoli will never cast a person of color for the role.

When asked if she would ever consider playing Bond, he told the… Happy Confused Sad podcast: ‘I’m sorry, but I’m black – I don’t know how. If you’re black, I don’t know how that goes.

‘You grew up as a white man in a society as a white man and that is normal. That’s normal for you. Even the mention of a black Bond is like “Oh, okay”.

‘I don’t necessarily believe that, but if they do, I’m very surprised. As an actor, you kind of stay out of that conversation. But if it’s your thing, maybe. But if not, you just enjoy it in a cinema like everyone else.’

To date, Bond has been played by six different actors, all white, in 25 films over a 60-year span – with Sir Sean Connery originally being cast in the classic Dr. no.

Since then, George Lazenby, Sir Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and more recently Daniel Craig have all taken on the role, with varying degrees of success.

But the recent blockbuster No Time To Die, Craig’s last film as Bond, saw black actress Lashana Lynch play a female 007, albeit fleetingly.

Boyega – who made a name for himself on the West End stage – recently claimed to be “the. elephant in the room” after he was subjected to racist reactions for his portrayal of Finn in the Disney Star Wars trilogy.

The British actor played the hero in three films from 2015 to 2019, but revealed he doesn’t think he’ll be playing the character again.

Speaking to John Fugelsang on his Sirius XM radio show, Boyega admitted that when he was trolled it was “not a conversation he could have had” at Disney, but he feels this has changed after they spoke out in support. from Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram.

Host Fugelsang brought up Moses Ingram, who played Inquisitor Reva in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year, and was herself the victim of racist attacks from online trolls, prompting Disney to defend her via social media.

‘That’s how it goes, man. That’s how it goes, but that’s the peace I felt,” Boyega said. “When Moses Ingram is protected, I feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying?

“It makes me feel like, okay, cool. I’m not the elephant in the room because when I started it, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up.

“You know how they’ve been through it. It was kind of, let’s shut up. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up,’

