John Blackman says John Farnham faces a difficult recovery after jaw removal mouth cancer surgery

John Blackman has provided insight into John Farnham’s battle with cancer as the singer recovers from extensive oral cancer surgery.

The iconic Australian entertainer, 73, underwent 11 and a half hours of surgery to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

Blackman, 74, who buried his own jaw during the same procedure four years ago, told 7News on Thursday that Farnham’s recovery will not be easy.

“Hopefully John gets through this with as little fear as possible and needs all the support he can get,” the Hey Hey It’s Saturday stars said.

“I know his family is very loving and they will all gather around him,” he added.

Blackman also said he cried after hearing about his old friend Fordham’s diagnosis.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday star John Blackman, 73, (pictured) has shared insight into John Farnham’s cancer battle as the singer recovers from his extensive oral cancer surgery

Farnham (pictured in Perth in January) underwent nearly 12-hour surgery on Tuesday to remove a tumor from his mouth

Blackman lost his jaw in August 2018 to an aggressive form of skin cancer known as basal cell carcinoma.

Surgeons replaced his jaw with a piece of his femur during a 10-hour surgery.

After the procedure, the comedian spent five weeks in the hospital to recover before rehab for another six weeks.

Blackman lost his jaw to an aggressive form of skin cancer known as basal cell carcinoma in August 2018. Surgeons replaced his jaw with a piece of his femur during a 10-hour surgery.

Blackman, who was battling cancer for the second time in June, also spoke some encouraging words during an interview with the Morning Show on Thursday.

‘[He] may look like me – god forbid – but at the end of the day hopefully his voice won’t be affected. The beautiful voice he had or has.’

“But Jill and John and the rest of the Farnhams have a pretty long, hard road home, so be nice to him, okay,” he said.

Blackman also gave some encouraging words during an interview with the Morning Show on Thursday

Farnham will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe while he recovers in an intensive care unit from the extensive surgery.

The surgery began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and was successfully completed around 7:30 p.m. that evening, requiring the singer to have part of his jaw removed.

After the operation, the artist is stable in the ICU, performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

‘[He] may look like me – god forbid – but at the end of the day hopefully his voice won’t be affected. The beautiful voice he had or has,’ he said

Farnham now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.

There are also fears that Farnham may never sing again.

Sydney radio producers have been told a tube will be shoved down the throat of the ‘You’re the Voice’ singer, with many speculating the star will have to avoid talking, eating and singing for at least a few months.

The singer (pictured) is best known for his hit single You’re the Voice, which was released in September 1986

“Doctors may need to insert a tube into his windpipe as part of his recovery. He will need a feeding tube and he will need rehabilitation to help him chew and swallow again. He will spend weeks in the hospital to recover,” 2GB’s Ben Fordham said on his morning show.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Wednesday that he doubted Farnham would ever return to the podium.

He cited the death of Farnham’s friend and manager Glenn Wheatley earlier this year as another factor that could prevent Farnham from performing.

Farnham’s family confirmed he was in stable condition in the ICU after the massive surgery on Tuesday

“Certainly now you have to say that there is even a smaller chance (that he will act),” he told 6PR on Wednesday.

Farnham had only discovered that he had the cancer in his mouth after his wife Jill insisted on taking him to the doctor for a check-up.

JOHN FARNHAM’S ON-AND-OFF SMOKING HABIT John Farnham, 73, said he started smoking like a ‘dumb’ 14-year-old His habit lasted until 1992 after he starred in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar He told the Herald Sun that he had quit ‘cold turkey’, but 12 years later, in 2004, when he received a box of cigars for Christmas, his smoking habit returned. Just before his 70th birthday, he officially got rid of the habit for good ‘Dumb habit. It was a little easier to quit cigars, but I better not smoke, I’m a goddamn singer,” he said. ‘I use my lungs. I have already noticed the change. I’ve increased my reach, I’ve got a little more to give, I’ve cleared a block.’

A statement from Farnham’s family on Tuesday morning revealed that the singer had been hospitalized.

“John underwent 11 and a half hours of surgery yesterday in Melbourne and is now in a stable condition in intensive care,” his wife Jill said.

“The cancerous tumor was in his mouth and was successfully removed.

“We still have a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up to the task.”

The family thanked hospital staff for their efforts and the public for their get well wishes.

Concert-going Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews both joined in the outpouring of public support for Farnham.

Farnham’s longtime friend, radio host and fellow oral cancer survivor, John Blackman, told TV news that he believed the singer could make it through the diagnosis.

“Hopefully John will get through this with as little fear as possible and will need all the support he can get,” Mr Blackman told 7News.

“I know his family is very loving and they will all gather around him.”

Farnham was long-time friends with Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier in August after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her last known appearance was with Farnham at a bushfire charity concert in February 2020.

Oral cancer is used to describe a number of cancers that start in any part of the mouth, including the cheeks and tongue.

The Cancer Council Australia says the early signs of oral cancer can be detected by dentists, but a survey published last month found that many Australians had skipped visiting oral professionals during the pandemic.

Dame Olivia Newton-John (pictured) last stage appearance was in 2020 when she performed with Farnham in the midst of her battle with breast cancer. She died earlier this month

Oral cancer is relatively rare, but can be caused by tobacco and alcohol use.

The Cancer Council says that about 59 percent of oral cancers in Australia are caused by tobacco smoking and another 31 percent are caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Farnham is a British-born Australian who was born in Essex, England in 1949.

He became a teen pop idol in 1967 before embarking on a solo career with his single ‘You’re The Voice’, which reached number 1 on the Australian charts.

The album it appeared on, ‘Whispering Jack’, spent 25 weeks at number 1 on the album.

He was named Australian of the Year in 1987 and made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996.

Farnham married his dancer wife Jill after meeting during a performance in 1973.

Their sons Robert and James live in Victoria.