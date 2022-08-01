John Barilaro’s New York trade ambassador job application full of typos, inquiry evidence shows  

The application that landed former John Barilaro a plum trading posting in New York was riddled with typos and other basic errors, according to recently released documents.

The former NSW Deputy Prime Minister resigned from the $500,000-per-year post last month after a serious reaction to his controversial appointment.

A parliamentary inquiry is now underway to determine why Barilaro was given the easy job over another top official, Jenny West – who was reportedly offered the role before the selection panel changed their decision.

The first sentence of John Barilaro’s application for the New York commercial job has a misplaced apostrophe

In the first sentence of his application, Mr. Barilaro incorrectly inserts an apostrophe to spell “America,” while his invitation to “talk further about how” he is the best candidate for the role would better “talk further about how.” have to read.

He later misspells net zero emissions by using a double t for net and brags about achieving ’50/50 quality’ (equality) for women.

Another achievement he mentions is getting “complimentary,” that is, given flattering or free, rather than additional (adding to or enhancing) funding for projects.

There are countless ungrammatical phrases such as ‘using my rare diplomacy skills opens doors’ and misplaced capitalization for words like ‘states’.

In the work history section, he lists himself as deputy prime minister “to date”, which was not the case when he sent the application.

The error-ridden application adds yet another level of embarrassment to the mounting scandal engulfing Mr Barilaro and the state liberal party.

An email between senior official Amy Brown (pictured) and the New South Wales Secretary of Commerce threatens to blow away previous claims that the NSW government was not involved in Mr Barilaro’s nomination for an easy job in New York

Stuart Ayres was forced to deny allegations that as Secretary of Commerce he had a hand in appointing Mr Barilaro as senior commissioner for trade and investment in America.

The West Sydney Secretary of State claimed that the only person authorized to make the trade appointment was Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown.

Mr Ayres added at a press conference on Monday that he had only sent a copy of the vacancy to Mr Barilaro after it had already been posted to the Australian Financial Review.

But an email from Mrs. Brown to a colleague revealed that Minster Ayres had reviewed a name and added a name to the shortlist for the New York posting.

“Min Ayres and I went through the ‘long’ shortlist and our recommended ‘short’ shortlist for NYC,” the email read.

‘He would like to add (edited name) to the shortlist please.’

NSW Secretary of Commerce and Liberal Deputy Leader Stuart Ayres under pressure to resign over Barilaro New York job scandal

The inquiry had previously heard Mr Barilaro said he would get “them” to establish an office in New York – “I’m going there,” he reportedly said.

Mr Ayres has so far maintained that the recruitment procedures were conducted at arm’s length from the government.

“The selections of our Senior Trade and Investment Commissioners (STICs) appointed in India, Japan, Singapore and China have been conducted in accordance with the GSEA,” Mr Ayres wrote on Facebook.

“It was an independent, transparent and creditable selection process and the same process was used for the role of STIC – Americas.

“Not liking Mr. Barilaro or his style of politics is not an appropriate reason to reject his application, let alone not select him for the role.”

He admitted to having “discussions” with Amy Brown, the CEO of Investment NSW, but never influenced her decision-making about who should be selected.

Senior civil servant Jenny West (pictured) was stripped of her dream role in America

The email (mock-up pictured) appears to imply that Commerce Secretary Stuart Ayres was consulted in the hiring process for the US commissioner role, despite previous claims that the government was kept away from the hiring process

“The discussion was about people who were already on the list,” he said.

“It wasn’t a request from me, it was just a discussion that took place in the office about the people who were shortlisted.

“It’s not up to me to decide who gets on that shortlist.”

He insisted that despite mounting pressure, he would not step aside as deputy Liberal leader.

Labor accused Mr Ayres of lying after saying he had not met Mr Barilaro during the recruitment process and kept his distance.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet and his ministers have maintained that assuming the role of Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for America was a matter decided purely by the public service.