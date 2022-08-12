John Barilaro pulls out of second appearance at NSW inquiry into his appointment to trade role

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

John Barilaro has withdrawn from a second appearance in an investigation into his appointment to a plum trader position in New York City due to illness.

The former NSW Deputy Prime Minister was set to appear before the inquiry Friday to answer further questions about his controversial appointment to the overseas trade job.

A parliamentary committee has been investigating how he got the role, which was created when he was the state’s trade minister.

Mr Barilaro was appointed to the position despite a senior bureaucrat at the state investment agency having previously been identified as a preferred candidate.

Less than two weeks after his appointment was announced in June, he resigned from his position as senior commissioner for trade and investment in America.

Barilaro told the inquiry during his first performance on Monday that he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong, but regretted ever applying for the part.

“Had I known what I know now, I wouldn’t have walked into what was as***show,” he said.

“Because the trauma I’ve been through over the past six, seven weeks has been significant.”

Commission President Cate Faehrmann said on Thursday that Mr Barilaro had been asked to provide further evidence as questions remained to be answered about the transparency of the nomination process for his and other positions as trade commissioner.

The commission has expanded the terms of reference for its investigation and is now examining the appointment of all of the state’s trade commissioners.

Labor has pledged to abolish the scrolls if it wins the March state election.

Parts of the inquiry also focused on the appointment of Stephen Cartwright, former director of Business Australia, as agent general in London.

On Monday, Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown’s investigation learned that during lengthy contract negotiations, Mr Cartwright had threatened her with ‘the minister or prime minister’ to increase his salary package to around $800,000.

“A salary that high for public office is ridiculous,” said Ms Brown.

Penny Sharpe MLC and Daniel Mookhey MLC interrogate John Barilaro during his first appearance for the inquiry at the NSW Parliament House on August 5

Text messages between Ms Brown and other secretaries from other ministries were revealed on Tuesday, showing their reaction to news reports of Mr Barilaro’s appointment in June.

“This isn’t great,” Ms Brown wrote on June 20, sharing a news article highlighting the investigation she has now appeared for on three separate occasions.

Mr Barilaro’s appointment is also subject to an assessment by the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet led by former NSW Public Commissioner Graeme Head.

A draft excerpt from his report prompted Stuart Ayres to resign from the cabinet and as deputy Liberal leader.

Another investigation, led by prominent lawyer and former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock, will look into whether Mr Ayres has violated the ministerial code of conduct.