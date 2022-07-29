John Barilaro inquiry: Email reveals Amy Brown and Stuart Ayres discussed candidates for US role

An explosive email threatens to discredit the New South Wales Coalition’s claim that it was not heavily involved in ensuring John Barilaro landed a $500,000-a-year job in New York.

An email between high-ranking officials suggests that colleagues of the former deputy prime minister were involved in the hiring process that saw him hand over an easy job in New York that had already been offered to someone else.

It comes despite protest from the state government that the NSW government’s taking on the role of Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for America was carried out at arm’s length from the government.

Barilaro had hoped his exit from state politics would be mitigated with the high-paying job in the US, but the conditions surrounding the job offer have left the state government embroiled in an embarrassing scandal.

An email between senior official Amy Brown (pictured) and the New South Wales Secretary of Commerce threatens to blow away previous claims that the NSW government was not involved in the nomination of John Barilaro for an easy job in New York

The government was ordered to hand over a cache of sensitive documents to the investigation of the NSW Legislative Council on Thursday afternoon.

One of the more troubling documents was an email from Amy Brown, the director of Investment NSW to a colleague, revealing that Secretary of State Stuart Ayres had reviewed a name and added it to the shortlist for the New York posting.

“Min Ayres and I went through the ‘long’ shortlist and our recommended ‘short’ shortlist for NYC,” the email read.

“He would like to add (edited name) to the shortlist, please.”

That person’s identity has not been confirmed.

The email (mock-up pictured) appears to imply that Commerce Secretary Stuart Ayres was consulted in the hiring process for the US commissioner role, despite previous claims that the government was kept away from the hiring process

Ms. Brown was responsible for overseeing the recruitment process for the role of Trade Commissioner.

So far, Minister Ayres has maintained that the recruitment procedures were conducted at arm’s length from the government.

“Under no circumstances have I influenced Amy Brown’s decisions about who she selects as senior public service executives,” Ayres said. said, while in Mumbai, where he is finishing a visit to Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet.

Mr Ayres insisted that Mr Barilaro applied as a private individual.

Another document shows that Mr Ayres and Mr Barilaro met on or before June 16, and Mr Ayres had indicated that he supported his appointment.

Labor said the Public Accountability Committee has scheduled hearings following a deal with the government to release three major tranches of documents related to the hiring of the former NSW Nationals leader.

“This is a victory for the public’s right to know and a defeat for the government’s attempt to cover up these documents and the information they contain,” said Labor Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey.

“Stuart Ayres has not been distant from this trial.

“From the moment he became Secretary of Commerce, he has had his fingers with this process.”

The inquiry had previously heard Mr Barilaro said he would get “them” to establish an office in New York – “I’m going there,” he reportedly said.

Previously, Barilaro’s former chief of staff accused the former NSW Deputy Prime Minister of bragging about his move to New York for a top job and “the f*** out of” Sydney.

In sensational evidence for a parliamentary inquiry, Mark Connell recalled that Mr Barilaro had just come from meeting with then-Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister Mr Ayres when he made the alleged remarks.

Mr Barilaro had been appointed as the state’s commerce secretary just a month earlier, Connell said, adding that he had come directly to his office after the meeting.

He said: ‘I just came from a meeting with Dom and Stuart on trade and we’re going to bring the agent general back to London as well as a lot of other posts around the world,’ said the staffer.

“I responded to Mr. Barilaro and said, ‘But John, the role of agent general will be filled well before you retire here.'”

He claimed that Mr. Barilaro then said, “I don’t want to go to London, damn it, I’m going to New York.”

When told that the office was not in New York, but in California, the former Deputy Prime Minister then reportedly said, “I’ll make sure they put one in New York, that’s where I’m going.”

The bomb statement came amid mounting criticism over the decision to appoint Mr Barilaro to the top trading post, which was reportedly offered to another top official, Jenny West.

Ms. West had been given the job, and documents show she was approved to receive additional living allowances in New York so that she didn’t have to “dive into her savings.”

Connell said he served as the former deputy prime minister’s chief of staff from April 2017 to December 2019.

Ms Brown revealed to the survey that the total cost of setting up a ‘shell’ of an office within the Australian Consulate in New York for the job was $943,260.