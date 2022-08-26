John Barilaro: Former NSW deputy premier is charged over scuffle with a cameraman

<!–

Former NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro has been charged with a scuffle with a freelance cameraman on Sydney’s northern beaches earlier this year.

NSW Police, through his legal representatives, have given the 51-year-old man a future court notice for alleged assault and willful harm.

The former politician was involved in an altercation with freelance cameraman Matt Costello outside a bar in Manly on July 3.

Last month, footage emerged showing John Barilaro and his new girlfriend allegedly lunging at camera crews after being confronted outside a bar on Sydney’s northern beaches

The former NSW Nationals leader initially rejected questions from a Seven Network reporter, saying ‘It’s a night out, it’s all good’, before the incident turned ugly.

Footage circulating online showed the pair grappling while grabbing and pushing each other as Costello attempted to film Barilaro, who then walked away.

Mr Barilaro later confirmed the incident, saying he was confronted outside a bar in the dark and felt harassed during a night out with friends.

“To come out and get a camera in your face. I’m a private individual,” he told 2GB in July.

“All I did was push a camera aside. I have not mistreated a person.’

Barilaro claimed he was hounded by the media after a parliamentary inquiry was launched into his appointment to a lucrative trading post in New York, where he performed in June after backlash.

“The reality is that people are now piling up, harassing, intruding, not allowing me to move on with my life, I am a private person,” Mr Barilaro said.

“They showed up with a cameraman, I don’t know who it was, I just know you could see a bright light shining into my black face.

“Let me tell you, some of those people who were dining with me were pushed aside and chased away.”

Mr Costello said at the time that he was “afraid” for his safety after Mr Barilaro and his party allegedly lashed out at him.

“You can’t act like that, whoever you are,” he said.

Mr Barilaro is expected to appear before the Manly Local Court on 12 October.