John Barilaro filmed in scuffle with cameraman as police investigate footage

Police are investigating footage of John Barilaro locked in a scuffle with a cameraman after the former deputy prime minister was confronted on a night out.

The video captured the incident that took place outside a bar in Manly, on Sydney’s northern beaches, on Saturday.

The cameraman can be seen in the footage resting a camera on his shoulder as he extends his arm to Mr. Barilaro.

The former deputy prime minister then walks away and puts his hands in his pockets.

Mr Barilaro told 2GB on Monday that he had been out with friends to grab a “few drinks and pizza” when a “microphone and camera” was shoved in his face.

Police investigate footage showing former Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro locked in a scuffle with a cameraman

The video captured the incident which took place on Saturday outside a bar in Manly, on Sydney’s northern beaches

“The reality is people are now piling up, harassing, intruding, not allowing me to move on with my life, I’m a private person,” he said.

“They turned up with a cameraman. I don’t know who it was, I just know you could see a bright light shining into my black face.”

More to come