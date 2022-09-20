John Barilaro will fight charge he assaulted a cameraman in Manly scuffle

Former NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro will defend charges against him after a scuffle with a freelance cameraman on Sydney’s northern beaches earlier this year.

Mr Barilaro’s attorney Danny Eid indicated Tuesday afternoon that his client would plead not guilty to charges of habitual assault and willful harm.

“He’s definitely fighting these charges,” Mr Eid said outside Manly’s local court.

Mr Eid also said that Mr Barilaro, who has had mental health issues in the past, continues to experience problems.

“He’s not doing well at all mentally,” Mr Eid said.

Mr Barilaro was not present when Mr Eid successfully contested the validity of the subpoenas the police had issued to Channel Seven News and radio station 2GB after the scuffle with the cameraman.

The NSW Police Department filed suit in court on August 26 for alleged assault and willful harm to Mr Barilaro.

The former politician, who left parliament last October, was involved in an altercation with freelance cameraman Matt Costello outside a bar in Manly on July 23.

The former NSW Nationals leader initially dismissed questions from a Seven reporter, saying ‘It’s a night out, it’s all good’, before the incident turned ugly.

Footage circulating online shows the pair struggling as they grabbed and pushed each other while Costello attempted to film Mr Barilaro, who then ran away.

Mr Barilaro later confirmed his involvement in the incident, saying he was confronted outside a bar in the dark and felt harassed during a night out with friends.

“To come out and get a camera in your face. I’m a private individual,” he told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

“All I did was push a camera aside. I have not mistreated a person.’

Barilaro claimed he was hounded by the media after a parliamentary inquiry was launched into his appointment to a $500,000-a-year trading post in New York.

He resigned from his post on June 30 following political and public reactions.

“The reality is people are now piling up, harassing, intruding, not allowing me to move on with my life, I’m a private individual,” Barilaro told Fordham.

“They turned up with a cameraman, I don’t know who it was, I just know you could see a bright light shining into my black face.

“Let me tell you, some of those people who were having dinner with me were pushed and chased away.”

Mr Costello said at the time that he was “afraid” for his safety after Mr Barilaro and his party allegedly lashed out at him.

“You can’t act like that, whoever you are,” he said.

Police have issued subpoenas requesting 2GB to provide an electronic copy of the full interview between Fordham and Mr Barilaro and an interview Seven conducted with Mr Costello.

Attorney Mark Davis said last month that he would seek damages on behalf of cameraman Matt Costello in a civil suit. Mr Barilaro is pictured in March

Magistrate Robyn Denes ruled that the subpoenas had not been lawfully issued through the court clerk’s office and ordered that they be reapplied.

Attorney Mark Davis said last month that he would seek damages on behalf of Mr Costello in a civil suit.

Mr Costello had suffered a twisted back during the incident and his Sony PXW 180 video camera was “seriously damaged and is now unusable,” Mr Davis told Nine newspapers.

‘He’s a freelance cameraman and this is a serious blow to him to have it’ [the camera] damaged,” Davis said.

Amy Brown, secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Commerce, appointed Mr. Barilaro to the U.S. trading post, even though there were many other well-qualified candidates in the running.

She was later fired and has received an estimated payout of $448,692.

An independent inquiry into Mr Barilaro’s appointment to the taxpayer-funded job found that Ms Brown was indirectly influenced by the preference of the then Secretary of State for Commerce, Stuart Ayres, for who should be given the role.

Mr Ayres resigned as minister last month after a draft excerpt from the review raised questions about whether he violated the ministerial code of conduct with his involvement in the nomination process.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the nomination process was “faulty from the outset” and ordered the independent legal review to determine whether Mr Ayres had violated the ministerial code.

The assessment, conducted by former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC and released last week, found that Mr Ayres had not broken the code, but he remained in the back seat.

Mr Barilaro withdrew from a parliamentary hearing last month, citing mental health reasons for his absence.

He took a 10-day break from parliament in September 2020 for mental health reasons.

The charges of assault and malicious damage will return to court on October 12.