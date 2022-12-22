Jofra Archer returns to England’s ODI squad for tour of South Africa

Jofra Archer looks poised to play his first game for England in nearly two years after being included in a 14-man ODI squad for the South Africa tour in January.

Archer, England’s leading wicket taker in their 2019 ODI World Cup victory, last played an international match in March 2021, during England’s T20I tour of India.

His career has been plagued in recent years by a long-standing elbow problem, which required two surgeries, as well as a lower back stress fracture that kept him out of play for the entire 2022 home summer.

Last month, however, he made an encouraging return to England in the UAE, where he trained with the England Lions and took part in the warm-up match against the Test side, in which he hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp blow. bouncer in the first of his nine overs.

His return is part of a successful return to multi-format action, which will also see Archer make two appearances for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 – South Africa’s new domestic competition kicking off in January ahead of the tour of three games by England. .

Following his bowling stint in Abu Dhabi last month, Archer described his return to action against the Test side as “a small day but still a big day”, admitting he is still in the very early stages of his return to full fitness was.

“I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more seriously than probably the whole rehab thing,” he said. “Because once this phase goes well, it can set me up injury-free for the next three to four years. That’s the goal now.”

The tour also offers Harry Brook the chance to complete his full range of England caps. He has been included in an ODI squad for the first time, following his formidable form in the recent Test series in Pakistan, where he made 468 runs at 93.60, including three hundred.

Ben Duckett, who also impressed both white and red ball legs of the tour of Pakistan, with 357 runs at 71.40 in the latter, is back in the ODI line-up for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, Reece Topley is said to be “recovering superbly” from the bizarre ankle injury he suffered after tripping over a boundary marker ahead of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last month, and has also been included in the squad.

However, Liam Livingstone, who suffered a knee injury in England’s first test victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi earlier this month, was overlooked as he continued his recovery. There is also no room for Surrey’s Will Jacks, who made his Test debut in the same match and claimed six wickets in the first innings, nor for James Vince and Sam Billings, who both played in England’s most recent ODI series against Australia in November .

The three-match series will be played over six days, with the first match in Bloemfontein starting on January 27, while England’s test tour of New Zealand kicks off the following week.