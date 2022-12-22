Jofra Archer returns to England’s ODI squad for tour of South Africa

Archer, England’s leading wicket taker in their 2019 ODI World Cup victory, last played an international match in March 2021, during England’s T20I tour of India.
His career has been plagued in recent years by a long-standing elbow problem, which required two surgeries, as well as a lower back stress fracture that kept him out of play for the entire 2022 home summer.
Last month, however, he made an encouraging return to England in the UAE, where he trained with the England Lions and took part in the warm-up match against the Test side, in which he hit Zak Crawley on the head with a sharp blow. bouncer in the first of his nine overs.
His return is part of a successful return to multi-format action, which will also see Archer make two appearances for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 – South Africa’s new domestic competition kicking off in January ahead of the tour of three games by England. .
“I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more seriously than probably the whole rehab thing,” he said. “Because once this phase goes well, it can set me up injury-free for the next three to four years. That’s the goal now.”
The three-match series will be played over six days, with the first match in Bloemfontein starting on January 27, while England’s test tour of New Zealand kicks off the following week.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes