Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope reveal they are expecting first child together

Joey Lawrence and wife Samantha Cope revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together, months after they tied the knot in May.

To announce the exciting baby news, the Melissa & Joey actor, 46, shared a photo of himself cradling his bikini-clad husband’s bare baby bump on the beach.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you darling!’ he captioned a cozy shot with his 35-year-old pregnant husband. “Baby Lawrence on the way!”

Although this is her first child, the artist shares two daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, who he shares with Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Four months ago, the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows at the Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, in front of their closest friends and family.

At the time, the Blossom alum gushing out of marriage to the actress, who has appeared on shows like Insecure, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Private, felt “so right.”

“Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it,” he explained.

Days before the wedding, the Salt Lake City-born beauty told People Days that she and Lawrence complemented each other well from the start.

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself,” Cope said. “He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to receive that. Two weeks later I thought, “I’ll be with you forever.”‘

Lawrence agreed that the pair quickly fell for each other, telling the outlet, “When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky, it comes to the chase so quickly.

“I have someone who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate in the same way. That’s super important. And I am so grateful.’

In August 2021, Lawrence revealed their engagement to: Us Weekly, told the publication: “It’s a lot of great stuff, a lot of really great stuff. She’s the best person ever.’

Lawrence and Cope first met in 2020 when they were working on the Lifetime movie My Husband’s Secret Brother.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it’s been a crazy year and a half for everyone, of course the whole world,” he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Then when you least expect it’ [it,] Great things happen and meeting her is truly the best thing that ever happened.

“When you least expect it, you know, you literally meet the perfect person for you, and all those intangibles come into play… and then you meet [the] Right person.’

Lawrence was previously married to Yawn-Nelson (the mother of his first two children) from 2005 until their divorce filing in 2020, with their split finalizing earlier this year; and Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005.