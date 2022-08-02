Joey King dazzles in white as she kisses fiancé Steven Piet at Bullet Train premiere

Joey King couldn’t keep her lips off her fiancé Steven Piet when they appeared together at the premiere of Buller Train.

The 23-year-old actress shared several kisses with her husband at the event, which was held in Los Angeles and marked their first time on the red carpet since their engagement.

She turned heads in a deep white dress that was part blazer and part fringed skirt.

Bullet Train, an action movie, stars Brad Pitt as a retired hit man named Ladybug.

The Kissing Booth star showed off her perky cleavage in the stunning look, accessory with a long silver-tone necklace.

The look featured cutouts on either side of her hips, exposing her flawless skin for the star-studded occasion.

The Netflix star wore her shiny brunette hair seriously slicked back in a low bun.

She wore the locks in a deep side part, with the front pieces gelled in one movement on the front of her face.

King wore a crisp white manicure on her nails and she turned heads with her striking makeup look.

The star’s blue eyes were accentuated with a glossy white eyeliner applied to the outer corners of the eyes.

Her cheeks were covered in a rosy blush that matched the matte lipstick that covered her pout.

She skipped traditional earrings instead of a small, glittery ear cuff worn around her earlobe.

The ensemble was completed with a pair of towering, open-toe, white platform shoes.

Joey flashed her famous megawatt smile as she walked the event step-by-step with her husband by her side.

She didn’t shy away from showing affection to her partner in public while welcoming kisses from him.

Piet completed his bride-to-be in an immaculate black suit with a white buttoned shirt under the blazer.

Joey was humble enough to stop and sign autographs for fans as she made her entrance.

Smiling supporters cheered and welcomed her, as they pulled out their phones for selfies with the beauty.

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, is slated for an August 5 release date by Sony Pictures.

