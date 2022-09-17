Joey Evison claims the day as Kent lift Royal London Cup

Knows 306 for 6 (Evison 97, Denly 78) beat Lancashire 285 (Croft 72, Jennings 71, Stewart 3-42, Gilchrist 3-65) with 21 runs

Kent took a 21-run victory in the Royal London Cup final as Joey Evison returned triumphant to Trent Bridge just weeks after turning his back on the province.

Evison, who was loaned by Nottinghamshire to Kent for the Royal London Cup ahead of a three-year deal, followed a composite of 97 innings with an outfield catch in a crucial period and a Yorker to finish it off in a nerve-wracking penultimate over to hinders Lancashire’s pursuit of 307.

Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores was frustrated by Evison’s departure, but the arrival of The Hundred and the current status of the 50-over tournament as a development game have created conditions where talented young players are more ambitious than ever to advance their careers to speed up .

In the frenetic final overs, two alternate paragraphs competed to be written – and both related to Derbyshire being well beaten in a List A final. The relevant one turned out to be Kent’s first List A triumph since 1978, a prosaic, low-scoring affair even for those times when Derbyshire made just 147 – four wickets for John Shepherd – and Bob Woolmer’s staid 79 took a six-wicket victory .

Crucially, Kent’s outfield was much better than Lancashire’s in the bottom half of their innings, with Alex Blake, Evison and Nathan Gilchrist all having sharp catches, a contrast to some sloppy moments in the field that baffled regular Lancashire observers left behind. Evison was denied the best catch of all, a one-handed affair by Grant Stewart to fire Liam Hurt for nothing, but the ball hit the ground and further tension ensued before Evison Hurt knocked eight balls off the end and Kent was able to claim the win.

T20 Finals Day has long appropriated the 50-over final as county cricket’s one-day jamboree, but more than 9,000 showed up to see the culmination of reduced competition which was at least back in its rightful place in early September when the championship was also reaches its peak.

Thirteen players involved in The Hundred were absent. Kent dropped their septet as a deliberate display of faith to those who had brought them to the final. Lancashire had no such qualms, but lost three to England, Liam Livingstone through injury, and left their spinners Matt Parkinson and Tom Hartley out.

Keaton Jennings batted so comfortably that a game-defining inning appeared to be at stake, but he fell in the softest way for 71 (64) while beating leg pinner Hamidullah Qadri short and standing motionless in disbelief for a few seconds.

Jennings has deftly led Lancashire over 50 overs this summer. It’s been nearly four years since he played the last of his 17 Tests, but 30 or not, he is a capable cricketer and responsive leader and there would be far worse choices as a backup opener in Pakistan.

Keaton Jennings led the chase with a solid charge•ECB via Getty Images

With 126 to 3 in the 22nd over, and 181 more needed at 6.3 one over, the game was very even, and Lancashire lost a second batter of equal temperament in pressure situations when Dane Vilas kept dragging as he tried to draw Evison. Fourteen overs passed without limit as Evison and Qadri took control.

Steven Croft then broke loose, taking four boundaries of consecutive overs from Evison and Qadri to sweep past his 50. It looked like the story would eventually be about a veteran player looking for a new contract, but it wouldn’t be about the man who had made all the headlines, Darren Stevens, but Croft, just a 37-year-old boy. game turned again as Croft dragged Gilchrist into center; George Lavelle, aiming for deep midwicket, singled out the diving Evison; and Gilchrist held another thrilling dive catch on deep back square to take out Rob Jones.

Lancashire’s bowling attack had few options compared to Kent’s, with sixth bowler duties left to Croft, a formidable professional for many seasons but one who had bowled just 15 overs offspin in the league and whose staccato round-arm delivery suggested a recipe of beneficial pieces would be in order.

Kent had lost a wicket after four balls and the batter’s identity determined the nature of their progress. It was Ben Compton, a cautious opener, who sent a wide delivery from Tom Bailey to the back end, allowing Ollie Robinson to fully carry the fight. Robinson’s future at Kent will not be decided until the end of the season – like this cup final, he could very well be called up for relegation – with Durham prominent among his suitors. He loved Will Williams, unafraid to elevate him halfway through, but he was silenced at 43 when wicketkeeper Lavelle held on to an excellent one-handed dive catch from an inside rim. His 534 runs of 66.75 is a score only surpassed by Stephen Eskinazi and Cheteshwar Pujara. However, the player of the tournament went to South African Wiaan Mulder of Leicestershire.

Evison played with great discernment for his 97, most of his 14 fours and one six fell to the ground – a favorite area – and his only moment of uncertainty came at 47 when Lancashire’s assessment for an lbw judgment for Liam Hurt narrowly failed.

While Moores no doubt gritted his teeth in anticipation of an Evison century, he was short three runs, thanks perhaps to some well-considered Lancashire professionalism. Lancashire’s review for a glove down Danny Lamb’s leg side was predictably quashed when replays showed the ball brushed Evison’s hip, but when the seconds ticked by Lancashire had time to grab a drink and regroup and Evison had more time for reflection than was good for him. Lamb’s next ball, a slower swinger, rattled into the center stump as he missed it from a distance. Joe Denly’s 78 of 69 balls carried Kent through the middle overs, freed from an uncertain start by some clever forays onto the field.

There was to be no flamboyant final for Stevens, whose memorable match-winning exploits, at age 46, had brought Kent to the final and earned him plenty of headlines. “Stevo is God” proclaimed a St. George flag in the Fox Road grandstand, but as divine status in Kent may not be sniffed at, he’s hankering more for a player-coach deal wherever he can get one. He managed just eight overs of his spell before leaving the field with a damaged groin.

His unbeaten 32 of 31 had been a bit of a grace as his touch largely eluded him. He was twice the favored when Lancashire’s fielding fell apart in the final hour. His first canvas on the floor was rummaged long after by Luke Wells; Jenning’s drop from a skier to cover was much more guilty. He was also the culprit in Stewart’s run, who was eager to get the attack back after Stewart pushed the ball straight to Croft at one point. A flawed legend on this occasion, then, but a legend nonetheless.