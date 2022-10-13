Joey Essex sustains first injury of this year’s Dancing On Ice as he slices his finger open

Joey Essex has suffered the first injury in this year’s Dancing On Ice series after cutting his finger open during rehearsals.

The former TOWIE star, 32, is among the group of celebrities who are currently polishing their skating skills ahead of the live shows.

Joey took to Instagram on Thursday and shared snaps of his finger wrapped in a thick bandage and plaster.

The star, who also appeared to have bloodstains on his hand, wrote: “Respect the ice, or the ice won’t respect you… Day 2.”

Joey also uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories saying, “I got a metal finger, I’m lucky I still have the finger to be honest.

‘You live and learn. If you’re ever going to be a dancer on the ice, don’t take any chances right away. Go slow. It’s all about patience.’

Joey announced on This Morning last week that he had joined the cast of the ITV show alongside Ekin-Su Culculoglu, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaren and Michelle Heaton.

The reality star shared how he would appear in the 2013 series, but had been “too immature” and “messy” during a rehearsal.

He joined Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in the studio and said, “I’m so excited. I wanted something in my life with structure and it’s more serious than what I usually do.

“I’ve done all the dating shows in the world, but this one is more serious… like SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“I used to go to foam parties on a dance rink, I’m not the best skater. I may have done it when I was 11 or 12, but nothing real.

“It’s scary, it’s a competition, I did The Jump, something similar to… well I won it, but I don’t know how.

“This is one of those shows that I watch and think winning would be a bonus, I’m going to put all my energy into it.

“When I came out of the jungle in 2013, we met producers, I went out on the ice, but I was a little immature and messed around and it wasn’t right for me and the producers knew it too, but at this time of my life I am ready.

“I’m already training… well, not for the ice, but in the gym. Running.’

Other stars participating include actress Patsy Palmer, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne.