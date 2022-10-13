Joey Essex sustains first injury of this year’s Dancing On Ice as he slices his finger open
Joey Essex has suffered the first injury in this year’s Dancing On Ice series after cutting his finger open during rehearsals.
The former TOWIE star, 32, is among the group of celebrities who are currently polishing their skating skills ahead of the live shows.
Joey took to Instagram on Thursday and shared snaps of his finger wrapped in a thick bandage and plaster.
The star, who also appeared to have bloodstains on his hand, wrote: “Respect the ice, or the ice won’t respect you… Day 2.”
Joey also uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories saying, “I got a metal finger, I’m lucky I still have the finger to be honest.
‘You live and learn. If you’re ever going to be a dancer on the ice, don’t take any chances right away. Go slow. It’s all about patience.’
Joey announced on This Morning last week that he had joined the cast of the ITV show alongside Ekin-Su Culculoglu, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaren and Michelle Heaton.
The reality star shared how he would appear in the 2013 series, but had been “too immature” and “messy” during a rehearsal.
He joined Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in the studio and said, “I’m so excited. I wanted something in my life with structure and it’s more serious than what I usually do.
“I’ve done all the dating shows in the world, but this one is more serious… like SAS: Who Dares Wins.
“I used to go to foam parties on a dance rink, I’m not the best skater. I may have done it when I was 11 or 12, but nothing real.
“It’s scary, it’s a competition, I did The Jump, something similar to… well I won it, but I don’t know how.
“This is one of those shows that I watch and think winning would be a bonus, I’m going to put all my energy into it.
“When I came out of the jungle in 2013, we met producers, I went out on the ice, but I was a little immature and messed around and it wasn’t right for me and the producers knew it too, but at this time of my life I am ready.
“I’m already training… well, not for the ice, but in the gym. Running.’
Other stars participating include actress Patsy Palmer, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne.
DANCING ON ICE 2023: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
PATSY PALMER
AGE: 50
PROFESSION: Actress and DJ
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I turned it down before because I was terrified, but when I turned 50, I made a pact to get out of my confrontation zone. ‘
EKIN-SU CULCULOGLU
AGE: 28
PROFESSION: Love Island star
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: ‘I have great news to tell. I’m so excited, can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice.”
MOLLIE GALLAGHER
AGE: 24
PROFESSION: Actress
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I don’t have the best coordination, so when people find out, they’ll laugh, but I don’t want to spend my whole life saying, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’
JOEY ESSEX
AGE: 32
PROFESSION: Ex TOWIE star
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: ‘I am so delighted. I wanted something in my life with structure and it’s more serious than what I usually do.’
CARLEY STENSON
AGE: 36
PROFESSION: Actress and West End Star
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: ‘I’m so excited to learn to dance…on ice! I’m terrified, but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”
SIVA KANESWARAN
AGE: 33
PROFESSION: Singer
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see.”
JOHN FASHANU
AGE: 60
PROFESSION: Former footballer and expert
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I’m definitely in to win it. And this might be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for, but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”
NILE WILSON
AGE: 26
PROFESSION: Olympic gymnast
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I haven’t skated much, but I’m so excited about this opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and feel like an athlete again.”
JAMES LEE WILLIAM AKA DE VIVIENNE
AGE: 29
PROFESSION: drag queen
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the major UK reality competition shows is an honor and a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”
DARREN HARRIOT
PROFESSION: Comedian
AGE: 34
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: ‘I have huge feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance’. My family has already bet – they bet I fall in the first episode!’
MICHELLE HEATON
AGE: 43
PROFESSION: Singer
WHAT DID THEY SAY?: “I’ve always wanted to do it, but I know I could never have completed anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really, really grateful to have gotten it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”