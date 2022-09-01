Joey Essex returns puppy after coming under fire from animal rights activists for its cropped ears

Joey Essex has returned a Doberman puppy after discovering the dog’s ears had been clipped abroad.

The 32-year-old reality TV star was planning to adopt a family friend’s pet and posted a photo to his Instagram account that read: “Newest Member.”

But after being inundated with reports pointing to the dog’s controversial procedure – which is illegal in the UK – Joey ‘shocked’ Joey decided not to keep the dog because he doesn’t want to condone animal cruelty.

Joey told MailOnline: ‘I really wanted to give the dog a home, I fell in love with him.

“But if I took him as a pet, I would justify this cruel procedure, which will send the wrong message to my fans and followers. I’m an animal lover.’

Joey’s photo of the dog clearly showed his ears sticking up instead of pointing down, which is a hallmark of ear cropping.

The procedure is often performed without anesthetic and is purely for cosmetic purposes to make them look brighter.

It involves removing or surgically altering the dog’s outer ears, cutting off the ends or large areas of the outer ear.

The practice is illegal in England and Wales, under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Despite this, the RSPCA has reported that it is becoming more normalized for cosmetic reasons due to an increase in celebrities owning cropped dogs.

The reality star took to social media to introduce his fans to the Doberman, writing “newest member” — in a post that has since been deleted.

Making it up: Joey is now encouraging his followers by signing a petition called the Kept Animal Bill making it illegal to import dogs with cropped ears

Joey removed the snap shortly after posting due to the sheer volume of negative comments.

And animal experts waded in too, including

TV vet Sean McCormack who said: ‘What a disappointing development and frankly a kick in the teeth for all of us who have campaigned tirelessly to stop the trend, practice and importation of dogs that have been maimed for fashion by letting clipping ears. ‘

Animal welfare activist Jordan Shelley was outraged: “Too bad you felt the need to take a dog with mutilated ears. Ear cropping is a brutal illegal cosmetic mutilation. What a terrible example of further normalizing this abhorrent illegal procedure for all your followers.’

Joey is now encouraging his followers by signing a petition called the Kept Animal Bill, which aims to make it illegal to import dogs with cropped ears.

The reality star added his signature, saying, “I urge everyone to join me and sign this petition.”

Joey is currently starring in a Paramount+ series All Star Shore alongside a host of famous reality stars from around the world.

He found fame in the ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex, which led to an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2013, in which he finished in fourth place.

Earlier this year, he took part in the Australian version of the hit show.

Dog lovers were quick to take down Joey over the ill-conceived post, saying he was promoting the cruel practice.

‘When will these half-wits learn?

While TV veteran Dr. Sean McCormack said Joey’s post was a “major move.”

Joey Essex is a highly influential public figure who has previously worked with Battersea to highlight the plight of dogs in shelters in need of homes.

‘When it was brought to his attention about a year ago that he was congratulating another celebrity on importing a clipped or mutilated dog from abroad to get around the fact it’s illegal in the UK for welfare reasons, he went out of his way to practicing the cruel and saying he was an absolute advocate of dog welfare.

So why is he parading around his poor new puppy with ears cut off to look tough as a so-called ‘protection dog’.

“This needs to stop and ‘influencers’ need to be told it’s a big d**k movement.”

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood also took issue with the post and took to her Instagram Stories to blast Joey.

“Just a reminder,” she posted, alongside a photo of what dogs look like before and after cropping, calling it “illegal and painful.”

“In most cases, it happens without pain relief. Can you imagine – all for a fashion statement,” she continued.

Olivia then shared photos of her two dogs, including “one guard dog,” which she emphasized had their “ears intact.”