Joey Essex comes under fire from animal rights activists for sharing photo of dog with cropped ears

Joey Essex has been criticized for sharing a photo of his new dog with ears cut off.

The reality star, 32, took to social media to introduce his fans to his pet Dobermann puppy and wrote: “latest member.”

But many people disagreed with the dog’s ears sticking up, a feature of ear cropping – a practice illegal in the UK.

Criticism: Joey Essex faced criticism after sharing a photo of his new dog with ears cut off

Ear trimming is a painful process that involves removing a dog’s outer ears altogether or surgically altering them, cutting off the tips or large areas of the outer ear.

The practice is illegal in England and Wales, under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Despite this, the RSPCA has reported that it is becoming more normalized for cosmetic reasons due to an increase in celebrities owning cropped dogs.

Dog lovers were quick to take down Joey over the ill-conceived post, saying he was promoting the cruel practice.

Animal welfare activist Jordan Shelley was outraged: ‘Joey Essex is another crazy celebrity who normalizes ear cutting, an illegal abhorrent mutilation, for his many followers by adopting a butchered dog

‘When will these half-wits learn?

He added: “Too bad you felt the need to take a dog with mutilated ears. Ear cropping is a brutal illegal cosmetic mutilation. What a terrible example of further normalizing this abhorrent illegal procedure for all your followers!’

While TV veteran Dr. Sean McCormack said Joey’s post was a “major move.”

He said: ‘What a disappointing development and quite frankly a kick in the teeth for all of us who have campaigned tirelessly to end the trend, practice and importation of dogs mutilated for fashion by ear clipping.

Joey Essex is a highly influential public figure who has previously worked with Battersea to highlight the plight of dogs in shelters in need of homes.

‘When it was brought to his attention about a year ago that he was congratulating another celebrity on importing a clipped or mutilated dog from abroad to get around the fact it’s illegal in the UK for welfare reasons, he went out of his way to practicing the cruel and saying he was an absolute advocate of dog welfare.

So why is he parading around his poor new puppy with ears cut off to look tough as a so-called ‘protection dog’.

“This needs to stop and ‘influencers’ need to be told it’s a big d**k movement.”

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood also took issue with the post and took to her Instagram Stories to blast Joey.

“Just a reminder,” she posted, alongside a photo of what dogs look like before and after cropping, calling it “illegal and painful.”

“In most cases, it happens without pain relief. Can you imagine – all for a fashion statement,” she continued.

Olivia then shared photos of her two dogs, including “one guard dog,” which she emphasized had their “ears intact.”

Representatives for Joey declined to comment.