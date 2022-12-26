Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox

KNOX, NY (NEWS10) — Joe’s Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for takeout.

Owner Joe Conklin said the tavern is waiting for specific permits, including its liquor license, before it can open for dine-in. Conklin is an Army Veteran and will offer a 10% discount to all Veterans on special holidays.

“Being a local, Joe understands the needs of the local community and wants to offer great lunch and dinner at an affordable price,” the Joe’s Township Tavern Facebook page said.

New Italian deli to open in Schenectady



The to-go menu includes chili, salads, wings, quesadillas, wraps, burgers, macaroni and cheese, and pizza. Conklin plans to have drink specials and family-style takeout meals as well.

You can place a to-go order by calling (518) 872-7200. You can also view the takeout menu and stay up to date on when the tavern opens for dine-in at Joe’s Township Tavern Facebook page.