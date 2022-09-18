Joely Richardson says she backs use of intimacy coaches after Sean Bean said they spoil intimacy

In the early 1990s, she made hearts beat faster with steamy scenes in DH Lawrence’s on-screen version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover—long before the “intimacy coordinators” trend hit the set.

Now, as she returns in a Netflix reboot of the classic, Joely Richardson says she now supports its use on movies and TV sets to protect actresses who appear in sex scenes.

Richardson, who played frustrated Lady Chatterley, was seen in the BBC series in 1993 with Sean Bean as gamekeeper Mellors.

Last month, Bean suggested that intimacy coordinators are “ruining the spontaneity of sex scenes,” but in an interview with You magazine, Richardson said she’s “very happy for this generation that there are systems in place to protect actresses.”

She adds, “I can’t say it was offensive in my case at the time, although there were personality conflicts.

But I loved Ken [Russell, the film director]. He was crazy, brilliant and chaotic.’

Richardson, 57, plays the frumpy Mrs Bolton in the new version and tells you she now feels “comfortable” away from starring roles, and embraced her new role.

The actress almost became a tennis player as a teenager, but as part of the Redgrave dynasty — her mother is the award-winning Vanessa — her lot was stage and screen.

She admits she was more of a daddy’s girl and is proud of her late father, director Tony Richardson, who won an Oscar for the 1964 film Tom Jones.

He divorced Vanessa in 1967 and later revealed that he was bisexual. He died of complications from AIDS in 1991 at the age of 63.

Joely reveals: “I don’t think my dad’s side has ever been mentioned in an interview in the decades I’ve been doing this. It’s always the Redgraves. I’m a Richardson!’