Joel Selwood’s wife Brit shows off her bump in a mini dress as she attends Geelong Cats’ award night

They are due to welcome their first child next year.

And Joel Selwood’s stunning wife Brit hinted the couple might be having a boy as she attended the Carji Greeves Medal night at the Crown in Melbourne on Thursday night with her Geelong Cats star husband.

The special education teacher was absolutely radiant as she showed off her baby bump in an ice blue mini dress with feather detailing across the chest by local Ibiza brand De La Vali.

Joel Selwood’s stunning wife Brit hinted the couple might be having a boy as she attended the Carji Greeves Medal night with her Geelong Cats star husband on Thursday night

Brit shared beautiful pictures of her look on Instagram and a sweet photo of her kissing her husband as he lifted his premiere medal

The brunette beauty teamed the dress with some Giuseppe Zannoti strappy stilettos, which further elongated her long slender pins.

She wore her hair in a messy bun and her makeup artist made her blue eyes pop with glittery eyeshadow and liner.

Brit shared beautiful pictures of her look on Instagram and a sweet photo of her kissing her husband as he held up his premiere medal.

“Blue for the week that’s been all about the cats,” she wrote in the caption.

The special education teacher was absolutely radiant as she showed off her baby bump in an ice blue mini dress with feather detailing across the chest by local Ibiza brand De La Vali

The night capped off a huge week for the couple.

Earlier this week, Joel announced his retirement, ending his decorated AFL career on top of a fourth premiership.

“It’s been emotional and exhausting,” Brit told the Herald Sun on Thursday night. ‘But I’m so proud, always proud of him and everyone has been amazing.

“We’re going to Hawaii soon to relax and sit on a beach.”

The explosion of emotion from Geelong players when Joel kicked a fairytale goal in the final quarter of Saturday’s grand final win over Sydney had indicated his 355th game was his final appearance.

Brit wore her hair in a messy updo and her makeup artist made her blue eyes pop with glittery eyeshadow and liner

The 34-year-old took time to weigh his options before calling time for a press conference at the GMHBA Stadium on Wednesday.

Brit and mum Maree were visibly emotional as he delivered the news many Cats fans hoped they wouldn’t hear for at least another year.

“About six weeks ago I decided it was time to end my playing days with the Geelong Football Club – win, lose or draw – when the year is over,” Selwood told reporters.

The night capped off a huge week for the couple. Earlier this week, Joel announced his retirement, ending his decorated AFL career on top of a fourth premiership

Joel said he had spoken to the likes of Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart about his decision.

‘They all want me to play on. That will not be the case, he said.

‘I decided I could probably go 85 per cent next year and everyone would look out for me, but I had to go all in.’

Joel is the third consecutive Geelong captain to retire after a premiership, following Tom Harley in 2009 and Cameron Ling in 2011.

He is the only player in Geelong history to win four flags (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022) and is the club’s games record holder with 355 games across 16 seasons.

He also played in two losing grand final teams (2008 and 2020).

Joel (pictured announcing his retirement on Wednesday) said team-mates including Patrick Dangerfield wanted him to play on but his mind was made up

The Cats great made headlines around the world when he got club water boy Sam Morfoot to join him on his victory lap at the MCG after last weekend’s grand final win

Joel played a record 40th Grand Final – one more than Hawthorn legend Michael Tuck.

Cats fans were quick to congratulate the club when the news broke, with several urging the Cats to celebrate his incredible career by naming a stand after him at their home ground – or even erecting a statue in his honour.

‘Hope the Cats name the new stand at the GMHBA stadium The Selwood Stand. Full respect to an immortal club,’ one supporter wrote.

“Deserves a bronze statue like this of him by the ground,” wrote another in a Twitter post accompanied by photo of Selwood playing with a cut above his eye.

Brit and mum Maree became emotional when he announced his retirement

Earlier this year, Joel broke Carlton great Stephen Kernahan’s long-standing record of 226 games for most games as an AFL/VFL club captain and ends his career with 245 as skipper.

He played his entire career at Geelong after being drafted at pick No.7 in 2006, winning the Rising Star award and a premiership in his first season.

Joel is a six-time All-Australian, has captained the Cats since 2012 and has won three Carji Greeves Medals as Geelong’s best and fairest.

He averaged 24.7 disposals, 11.2 contested possessions, 5.1 tackles, 5.2 clearances throughout his illustrious career.

He has also been praised for his character and community work and was this year’s Jim Stynes ​​community leadership award winner.

JOEL SELWOOD’S DECORATED CAREER

* Born: 26 May 1988

* Junior clubs: Sandhurst/Bedigo U18

* Drafted: To Geelong at No.7 at the 2006 national draft

* AFL debut: Round 1, 2007 against Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

* AFL games: 355 (W259, L95, D1 – winning percentage 72.96 per cent)

* AFL goals: 175

* Captain: 2012-2022 (245 games)

* Career averages: 24.7 disposals, 11.2 contested possessions, 5.1 tackles, 5.2 clearances

* Brownlow votes: 214 (No. 7 all-time)

* Top Brownlow Medal finish: Runner-up (2013)

* Accolades: Premier League player (2007, 2009, 2001, 2022), Premiership captain (2022), six-time All-Australian (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 – captain, 2014, 2016, 2016, 2 -time club best-and-fairest (2010, 2013, 2014), AFL Rising Star (2007)

* AFL grand finals: six (W4, L2)

– 2007 (W): 17 disposals, seven inside 50s, five clearances

– 2008 (L): 29 disposals, 11 contested possessions, six inside 50s

– 2009 (W): 24 disposals, five clearances, one goal

– 2011 (W): 28 disposals, two goals, 17 contested possessions, eight clearances, seven tackles

– 2020 (L): 21 disposals, six clearances, five tackles

– 2022 (W): 26 disposals, one goal, 21 uncontested possessions

* Records: most AFL finals games (40 – W22, L18), most games as captain (245)

* Retired: September 28, 2022

* Selwood on his retirement: “I decided I could probably go 85 percent next year and everyone would look out for me, but I had to go all in.”