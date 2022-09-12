Joel O’Grady Julian Falkinbur Florida father and son arrested after beating Tyler Kaltenbach

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A father and son have been arrested by Florida police after allegedly assaulting a man at a wedding reception in Daytona Beach last weekend.

Tyler Kaltenbach, 36, was left black and blue during the aggravated assault — and the impact was so intense that he was knocked unconscious on the spot, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both from Sanford near Orlando, are accused of beating Kaltenbach in the parking lot of the Granville Farms wedding venue in Lake Helen.

The father-son duo – labeled “scumbags” by a sherriff – went on the run before being arrested on charges of heavy battery.

It is not yet clear what sparked the argument at the wedding reception.

Father and son ‘scumbags:’ Joel O’Grady, 38, has been charged with aggravated battery before being released after posting $100,000 bail, while his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, was also charged with aggravated battery before he was released placed a $50,000 bond

Tyler Kaltenbach, 36, was so serious that he was left unconscious at the scene, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple’s beating was said to be brutal – with the duo stomping on him while he was unconscious and lying on the floor.

The pair were booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail with O’Grady released after posting $100,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Falkinburg deposited $50,000 bail and was released Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is not like a slap. This is the guy who goes down and then you stomp on him until he’s unconscious. This could easily have been a murder,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told… Fox 35.

‘Someone could have suffered significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time.”

Kaltenbach was seen in the parking lot of a wedding venue near Daytona Beach, Florida

Emergency services reported how Kaltenbach was found on the ground clinging to life. He is depicted in the moments after he regains consciousness

“This must be our first post from father and son SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK, but they deserved it. Not just kicking a man when he’s down, but also when he’s unconscious,” Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post.

Emergency services reported how Kaltenbach was found on the ground clinging to life.

He will have a long road to recovery, which will include undergoing facial reconstructive surgery after his cheekbone was fractured.

‘Dental work is becoming a lot. All his upper teeth had been kicked out. Many of his lower teeth,’ said the family attorney, Sara Howelles.

Authorities say O’Grady and Falkinburg both have extensive, violent criminal histories. The two knew Kaltenbach, but it is unclear who led to the attack.