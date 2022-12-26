Joel Edgerton touches down in Adelaide with his girlfriend Christine Centenera and their twins

Joel Edgerton arrived in Adelaide on Monday with his long-time partner Christine Centenera and their twins.

The 48-year-old Australian actor cut a sleek figure in a navy striped shirt and beige pants as he pushed a large trolley loaded with his luggage through the airport.

The Stranger star completed her ensemble with a pair of comfy beige boots and a black beret.

Joel Edgerton cut a fashionable figure in a beret as he touched down in Adelaide with girlfriend Christine Centenera and their twins.

The Australian actor cut a dapper figure in a navy striped shirt and beige pants as he pushed a large trolley loaded with his luggage through the airport.

At one point, Joel was seen pushing a small suitcase through the airport while his son was sitting on the bag.

Meanwhile, Christine showed off her amazing figure in black tights and a black jumper while holding the couple’s other child.

The sighting comes after Christine recently replaced Edwina McCann as editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia.

The tastemaker, who also has her own Wardrobe.NYC imprint, has worked for the magazine since 2012.

The Stranger star completed her ensemble with a pair of comfy beige boots and a black beret.

Joel was seen pushing a small suitcase through the airport as his son sat on the bag.

She will continue to report to McCann, who has been promoted to managing editor and editor of Vogue Australia.

Its first issue will be March 2023, with the red carpet set to change the title.

“After more than 10 years of editing the magazine, I am delighted that Christine has agreed to expand her role and I look forward to seeing the next chapter in Vogue Australia’s rich history,” McCann told the Daily Telegraph.

‘We have worked together for over 13 years and Christine is my natural choice to succeed me in this role.

“While I will continue as managing editor and publisher of the magazine, this move will allow me to focus on our successful and growing Prestige publishing business at News Corp Australia, which also includes titles from Conde Nast, GQ Australia and Vogue Living.”

Meanwhile, Christine showed off her amazing figure in black tights and a black jumper while holding the couple’s other child.

The sighting comes after Christine recently replaced Edwina McCann as editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia.

Centenera, who will continue to be based in Australia, the UK and the US, added: “I love being around the amazing photographers and people we work with on the pages, wherever they are in the world.”

“Wherever I go, people love Australia and I’m proud to be an Australian abroad.”

Meanwhile, Joel revealed that he and Christine had welcomed their first children together in an interview with Oprah Daily in May of last year.

He also confessed that he had been “very nervous” about missing the births of the babies in Sydney, because he was working in Queensland at the time.

They are the first children for the notoriously private couple, who began dating in 2018.

Joel revealed that he and Christine had welcomed their first children together in an interview with Oprah Daily in May of last year.

He also confessed that he had been “very nervous” about missing the births of the babies in Sydney, because he was working in Queensland at the time.