Joel Edgerton shows off his unique style during an outing with filmmaker brother Nash

Joel Edgerton showed off his quirky fashion sense on Wednesday while out in Sydney with his brother, film director Nash.

The 48-year-old Australian actor, whose partner Christine Centenera was recently appointed editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia, rocked an offbeat brown striped T-shirt and blue patchwork pants for the sunny outing.

He completed his ensemble with brown suede boots and a khaki bucket hat with sunglasses on top.

The Gift star was seen parking her black vehicle on the side of a suburban highway, before heading out to meet her lookalike brother.

Nash, 49, known for his film Mr In Between, hugged his brother by the car before walking down the street together.

Nash also dressed up for the occasion, rocking a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘War Sucks’.

He added a pair of black pants, a trucker hat, and a watch.

The sighting comes after Joel’s partner Christine replaced Edwina McCann as editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia.

The tastemaker, who also has her own Wardrobe.NYC imprint, has worked for the magazine since 2012.

She will continue to report to McCann, who has been promoted to managing editor and editor of Vogue Australia.

Its first issue will be March 2023, with the red carpet set to change the title.

Joel and Christine, who began dating in 2018, welcomed twin boys early last year.

