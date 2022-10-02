Joel Edgerton looks neat as he attends a screening of Master Gardener in New York City

<!–

Joel Edgerton made sure he was the center of attention on Saturday night when he attended a screening of his new thriller Master Gardener in New York City.

The 48-year-old looked neat in a black shirt and white pants.

He paired his look with a black leather jacket and gray boots.

Joel cut a handsome figure as he posed for photos shortly before heading to the cinema to do a Q&A with his co-star Sigourney Weaver.

Described as a thriller, the film follows the story of a meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and gives in to his employer, a wealthy widow.

Last year around this time, Joel welcomed twins with his longtime partner Christine Centenera.

“I just ran away from the hospital. I can’t even put it into words. I’m in love,” he said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Bright star confessed that he had been concerned about missing the birth while filming an interstate project.

“I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland coming up,” he said.

“I got really nervous about getting stuck.”

Fortunately, Joel was able to leave the set and return to Sydney in time for the arrival of his child.

“I worked with some great people who said, ‘We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don’t miss something so important,’ he added.