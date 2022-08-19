Joe Wicks shares a gorgeous snap of pregnant wife Rosie as they prepare to welcome their 3rd child  

<!–

He is preparing to become a father for the third time.

And Joe Wicks shared a gorgeous photo of his heavily pregnant wife Rosie rocking her blossoming baby bump two weeks before her due date on Thursday.

Joe, 36, who shares Indigo, three, and two-year-old Marley with the former model, 32, fondly captioned the photo: “Last call for cute baby names.”

Rosie looked incredible as she donned a black jersey maxi dress that hugged every inch of her changing shape.

With a storm on their patio, the stunner accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

The stunner let her highlighted locks fall in a soft curl on her shoulders as she slipped her feet into comfortable sandals.

Parents: Joe, 36, already shares Indigo, three, and two-year-old Marley, with former model Rosie, 32 (pictured together earlier this year)

Joe wrote: ‘Last call for cute baby names? 2 weeks to due date.

Joe has revealed that he and Rosie have already talked about their desire to have a fourth child and possibly even more after welcoming their newest addition.

The fitness star also admitted in a new interview that it would be “difficult” juggling another baby in their busy household.

Speak with OKAY! OnlineThe Body Coach began expanding his family with Rosie, explaining that “they would like a fourth and possibly more than that.”

With a third child on the way and the possibility of more in the future, Joe revealed that he has refused to hire a nanny and instead enlists their mothers to help with childcare.

He said, “I’m so lucky to have my mom and Rosie’s mom around. I’d find it hard to leave my kids with someone I don’t know, so having my mom means I can have a night out in a hotel and I love that.”

About the prospect of having three kids under the age of five in the house, the fitness coach continued: “I know it’s going to be tough because of course we have a four-year-old and a two-year-old and so we’ve got ‘I need to get more people ready for bed’.” to go. It becomes more of a team-like thing.’

Joe added that he “definitely” plans to take more time out of his busy schedule to help with the kids, especially mornings and evenings.

The star praised his three-year-old wife, adding that while it will be “tiring” for her with a new baby, “she is doing very well.”

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and got married in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in the countryside.