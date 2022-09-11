Joe Wicks reveals name of his new baby girl as in adorable video

Joe Wicks has revealed the name of his newborn daughter in a sweet video.

The Body Coach, 36, enlisted the help of his two-year-old son Marley in the clip he shared on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Fitness star Joe, whose wife Rosie gave birth on Thursday, shared a photo of their baby, writing: “We have a name for our little angel.”

He then said he would have Marley tell his followers the name of the newborn while the little boy stood on the back of the pram for a walk with their mother, while Marley called his new sibling “Leni.”

Joe confirmed the name of the newest addition to his family as Leni Blossom Wicks.

It comes after Joe welcomed Leni into the world earlier this week with his wife Rosie.

He took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a heartwarming photo of the newborn.

The couple, who are also parents to Indie, three, and Marley, two, were clearly over the moon when Joe wrote: ‘It’s a girl! Rosie gave birth to a healthy 8lb baby in the delivery pool at home this morning at 4:32am.

‘Thank you to Emily & Helen, our wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Much love from the Wicks family.’

Joe announced on Wednesday that Rosie had given birth when he shared a snapshot of a home birth pool.

Excitedly, he declared, ‘And we’re off! Indie and Marley are sleeping upstairs. Maybe wake up with a new baby!’

Just hours earlier, Rosie had shared a photo of her heavily pregnant belly that she had previously compared to a bowling ball.

Joe commented, “It just amazes me that a human is growing here.

‘With a little brain, heart and lungs. The female body is just an incredible, beautiful creation, isn’t it.

‘The ability to create new life. What could be more beautiful and special than that.’

He also shared a sweet family photo of his wife and children and wrote above it: ‘+1 coming soon!’

They shared a scan of their baby in March and Joe recently took part in an online Q&A session to talk about his third child, telling fans, “Yeah, we can’t wait. Calculated every day now. I blew up the home birth pool. Crib is set up. Children are excited. Here we go.’

When asked if he would be in the delivery room, he proudly showed off his home fitted out for the birth at his £4.4million home and wrote: ‘If by delivery room you mean living room. 100% I love every moment.

“I find it fascinating and incredible what a woman’s body is capable of during childbirth. I like to get a good view. Probably take a bath with Rosie if she lets me lol.’

Joe has revealed that he and Rosie have already talked about their desire to have a fourth child and possibly even more after welcoming their newest addition.

The fitness star also admitted in a new interview that it would be “difficult” juggling another baby in their busy household.

Speak with OKAY! OnlineThe Body Coach began expanding his family with Rosie, explaining that “they would like a fourth and possibly more than that.”

With a third child on the way and the possibility of more in the future, Joe revealed that he has refused to hire a nanny and instead enlists their mothers to help with childcare.

He said, “I’m so lucky to have my mom and Rosie’s mom around. I’d find it hard to leave my kids with someone I don’t know, so having my mom means I can have a night out in a hotel and I love that.”

About the prospect of having three kids under the age of five in the house, the fitness coach continued: “I know it’s going to be tough because of course we have a four-year-old and a two-year-old and so we have ‘I need to get more people ready for bed’.” to go. It becomes more of a team-like thing.’

Joe added that he “definitely” plans to take more time out of his busy schedule to help with the kids, especially mornings and evenings.

The star praised his three-year-old wife, adding that while it will be “tiring” for her with a new baby, “she is very good.”

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and got married in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in the countryside.