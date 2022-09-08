Joe Wicks reveals his wife Rosie has gone into labour

Joe Wicks has revealed that his wife Rosie has given birth and they are preparing to welcome their third child.

The fitness star, 36, – who already shares Indigo, three, and two-year-old Marley with the former model, 32, – took to his Instagram story Wednesday night to share a photo of a home birthing pool.

Excitedly, he declared, ‘And we’re off! Indie and Marley are sleeping upstairs. Maybe wake up with a new baby!’

Just hours earlier, Rosie had shared a photo of her heavily pregnant belly that she had previously compared to a bowling ball.

Joe commented, “It just amazes me that a human is growing here. With a little brain, heart and lungs. The female body is just an incredible, beautiful creation, isn’t it.

‘The ability to create new life. What could be more beautiful and special than that.’

He also shared a sweet family photo of his wife and children and wrote above it: ‘+1 coming soon!’

They shared a scan of their baby in March and Joe recently took part in an online Q&A session to talk about his third child, telling fans, “Yeah, we can’t wait. Calculated every day now. I blew up the home birth pool. Crib is set up. Children are excited. Here we go.’

When asked if he would be in the delivery room, he proudly showed off his home fitted out for the birth at his £4.4million home and wrote: ‘If by delivery room you mean living room. 100% I love every moment.

“I find it fascinating and incredible what a woman’s body is capable of during childbirth. I like to get a good view. Probably take a bath with Rosie if she lets me lol.’

Joe shared a beautiful photo of his heavily pregnant wife Rosie last Thursday as she cradled her blossoming baby bump a week before her due date.

Joe lovingly captioned the photo: “Last call for cute baby names.”

Joe has revealed that he and Rosie have already talked about their desire to have a fourth child and possibly even more after welcoming their newest addition.

The fitness star also admitted in a new interview that it would be “difficult” juggling another baby in their busy household.

Speak with OKAY! OnlineThe Body Coach began expanding his family with Rosie, explaining that “they would like a fourth and possibly more than that.”

With a third child on the way and the possibility of more in the future, Joe revealed that he has refused to hire a nanny and instead enlists their mothers to help with childcare.

He said, “I’m so lucky to have my mom and Rosie’s mom around. I’d find it hard to leave my kids with someone I don’t know, so having my mom means I can have a night out in a hotel and I love that.”

About the prospect of having three kids under the age of five in the house, the fitness coach continued: “I know it’s going to be difficult because of course we have a four-year-old and a two-year-old and so we have ‘I need to get more people ready for bed’.” to go. It becomes more of a team-like thing.’

Joe added that he “definitely” plans to make more time in his busy schedule to help with the kids, especially mornings and evenings.

The star praised his three-year-old wife, adding that while it will be “tiring” for her with a new baby, “she is doing very well.”

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016 and got married in 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in the countryside.