Joe Wicks embraces his ‘dad bod’ as he prepares to become a father for the third time

Joe Wicks has embraced his new ‘dad bod’ after easing his strict training regimen as he prepares to become a father for the third time.

The 36-year-old Body Coach star was known for keeping families fit with his YouTube workouts during lockdown, but he’s now giving himself a break from the gym while enjoying some slap-up meals and tasty desserts.

Television personality Joe often shares snaps of himself looking ripped off on social media, but he believes not going to the gym constantly makes him more recognizable.

He told the Mirror: ‘I don’t have to be shredded 365 days a year to be inspiring.

“And if I’m being honest, I think people like that. If I’m a little overweight, people hate it because no one sits on it all year round.’

He added: “I think the reason people connect with me is because I share those ups and downs, I share the months I don’t train or when I have a bit of a blowout and people think that’s kinda humane.” is. thing.’

Joe makes a point of not weighing himself and was previously happy with just a slim body.

He insists, however, that such a physique is difficult to maintain all year round because it means he can’t have fun when he wants to, saying, “I can’t look like this and eat ice creams and gin and tonics and to go out for dinner. It’s not so much fun, you know.’

The influencer says he has now struck a much happier balance between his diet and his workout and is embracing his new look.

Congratulations! It comes after Joe and wife Rosie announced in an adorable Instagram post earlier this year that they were expecting their third child.

Ready to pop? Rosie showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed for a photo shared on Joe’s Instagram page this week

He says he now likes to focus his workouts on simply getting people moving rather than showing them people change their body image, which he says was “very scary and quite intimidating.”

Joe said he is happy to adopt a more balanced lifestyle as he prepares to welcome his third child with wife Rosie.

The couple, who are already parents to Indigo, three, and two-year-old Marley, are expecting their third child together in September.

Family: During a recent interview with The Sun, Joe revealed that he and Rosie – who married in 2019 – want “at least four kids” because there is “nothing better” than being a parent

Joe took to Instagram in March to announce their third baby joy, writing: I’m so excited to share this news [sic] We’re having another baby [sic] Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September ♥️ Love you Rosie. Thank you for making me the happiest dad in the world [sic]’.

The post captured the elated couple beaming at the camera while holding an echo that Joe’s 4.3 million followers could gush over.

During a recent interview with The sunJoe revealed that he and Rosie – who married in 2019 – want “at least four kids” because there is “nothing better” than being a parent.

This isn’t the first time Joe has talked about his desire to expand his brood.

In June 2020, he told the Loose Women’s panel: ‘I do want a large family. I tell you what though, the reality when you have two kids and you realize how challenging it is.

“I respect and admire people who have five, six, seven children – I think, ‘How are they doing?’ Not at the moment, but certainly in the future we will have more children together. Rosie is looking forward to it.

“She loves being a mother. She said she always wanted to have a big family. I do like the chaos.

“This is the only room in the house that is clean and tidy. Everything else is chaos, there are toys everywhere! This is my studio. But we will have a big family in the future.”