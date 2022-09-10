Joe Wicks cuddles up to his two-day-old daughter as he shares that the newborn is yet to be named

<!–

He welcomed his third child, a girl, with wife Rosie on Thursday.

And Joe Wicks shared an adorable update on the newborn that he posted to Instagram on Friday — affectionately known as, “Hello beauty.”

The Body Coach, 36, also revealed that he and his wife have not yet decided on a name for the two-day-old.

Loving dad Joe shared a sweet photo of his daughter with his 4.5 million followers as she stared straight ahead.

He then cuddled with the newborn as she slept peacefully with a pacifier cosily wrapped in a striped baby suit.

The fitness guru then explained gently, “So here she is, number three, little girl. Pretty little thing, I think she looks like Marley when he was a baby.

“We still haven’t registered a name,” he continued, gently stroking her head.

Joe and Rosie, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to Indie, three, and Marley, two.

And they announced their happy third baby news via Instagram on Thursday with a heartwarming shot of the newborn.

Joe wrote: ‘It’s a girl! Rosie gave birth to a healthy 8lb baby in the delivery pool at home this morning at 4:32am.

Thank you to Emily & Helen, our wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Much love from the Wicks family.’

While keeping his followers updated throughout the process, the fitness coach informed his Instagram followers on Wednesday that Rosie had gone into labor when he shared a photo of a home birth pool.

Excitedly, he declared, ‘And we’re off! Indie and Marley are sleeping upstairs. Maybe wake up with a new baby!’

Excited: The couple’s daughter, Indie, also got a hug with her new sister

The couple shared a scan of their baby in March and Joe recently took part in an online Q&A to talk about his third child, telling fans, “Yeah, we can’t wait. Calculated every day now. I blew up the home birth pool. Crib is set up. Children are excited. Here we go.’

When asked if he would be in the delivery room, he proudly showed off his home fitted out for the birth at his £4.4million home and wrote: ‘If by delivery room you mean living room. 100% I love every moment.

“I find it fascinating and incredible what a woman’s body is capable of during childbirth. I like to get a good view. Probably take a bath with Rosie if she lets me lol.’