Joe Wicks’ company The Body Coach Nutrition Online is now worth £6.4million

Joe Wicks’ business, The Body Coach Nutrition Online, is worth around £6.4m – an increase of £2.8m since 2021.

The 36-year-old fitness guru launched the Body Coach brand in 2015, which now employs 21 people, after working as a personal trainer.

And during the coronavirus pandemic, Joe became a household name with his free daily training sessions posted on his YouTube channel.

Worth: Joe Wicks’ company The Body Coach Nutrition Online is worth around £6.4m – an increase of £2.8m since 2021

Fans can now follow a similar lifestyle to Joe’s by signing up for his £9.99 app to get food and exercise plans.

Financial statements for Joe’s company The Body Coach Nutrition Online value the company’s intangible assets at £6.4 million.

Intangible assets include the star itself, its name, and any trademarks that are different from other assets such as real estate, cash, and investments. The company has 2022 cash reserves of £1.14 million and faces a £1.2 million tax bill.

It is estimated that Joe has made around £15 million from his training empire to date.

MailOnline has reached out to Joe’s representatives for comment.

Company: The 36-year-old fitness guru launched the Body Coach brand, which now employs 21 people, in 2015 after working as a personal trainer

It comes after figures released in early August that the company Joe Wicks uses to channel some of its revenue has fallen by around £3million.

Joe Wicks Ltd’s net worth has now fallen to £4 million, while that figure was closer to £7 million last year.

£1m in cash and £3m in assets remain on the books, although the cash amount has halved as last year’s accounts showed it to be the £2million.

Fame: During the coronavirus pandemic, Joe became a household name with his free daily training sessions posted on his YouTube channel

Joe was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 Birthday Honors for services to fitness and charity.

He is married to model Rosie Jones, whom he met in 2016, and shares two children and also a home in Los Angeles.

But he and his wife have seemingly decided to keep the UK as their primary residence and raise their daughter Indie, four, and two-year-old son Marley in their £4.4 million Surrey mansion.

Family: Joe, 36, is married to model Rosie Jones, with whom he shares two children (family pictured together) and also a home in Los Angeles

Joe has revealed that he and Rosie have already talked about their desire to have a fourth child and possibly even more after welcoming their newest addition.

The fitness star who shares Indigo, three, and Marley, two, with Rosie, also admitted in a new interview that it would be “hard” to juggle another baby in their busy household.

Speak with OKAY! OnlineThe Body Coach began expanding his family with Rosie, explaining that “they would like a fourth and possibly more than that.”

With a third child on the way and the possibility of more in the future, Joe revealed that he has refused to hire a nanny and instead enlists their mothers to help with childcare.

He said, “I’m so lucky to have my mom and Rosie’s mom around. I’d find it hard to leave my kids with someone I don’t know, so having my mom means I can have a night out in a hotel and I love that.”

About the prospect of having three kids under the age of five in the house, the fitness coach continued: “I know it’s going to be difficult because of course we have a four-year-old and a two-year-old and so we have ‘I need to get more people ready for bed’.” to go. It becomes more of a team-like thing.’

Joe added that he “definitely” plans to take more time out of his busy schedule to help with the kids, especially mornings and evenings.

The star praised his three-year-old wife, adding that while it will be “tiring” for her with a new baby, “she is doing very well.”