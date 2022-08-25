Joe Sugg reveals he was happier as a roof thatcher due to the ‘solid structure’

<!–

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg has confessed that he was happier when he was a roofer.

The star, who took his YouTube name ThatcherJoe from his roofer, became hugely popular on the video website, amassing over 10 million subscribers through its channels.

Talk about The Diary of a CEO Podcastthe 30-year-old spoke about suffering from burnout and admitted that life was easier before his YouTube days.

Joe told host Steve Bartlett about the time he struggled most with his career: “It was around 2016 or 2017. There was a lot going on at the time. YouTube was huge.

“At that time, I had three YouTube channels when I was doing it all on my own — so I came up with the ideas, made them all, edited them, and distributed them to let people watch my stuff.

“There was also a book coming out and I was doing a feature film with BBC Studios, so all sorts of things happened.

“It got to a point where I thought ‘my life as a roofer for all this – there was no feeling like this, how I feel now.’

He added: “I had such a solid structure: right now, go to work until then, go back, unload the straw, load the van again, go to my grandma and give her the newspaper, go home, go to the gym and that’s it.’

When asked if it was a happier life, Sugg added, “There have been a lot of times in my life that I looked back and I thought I was. [happier] – I think only because of the structure.’

On leaving YouTube, Joe said, “I think it’s partly because my audience has matured and the things I made then aren’t what they want to consume now.”

Joe is estimated to be worth £6 million and in 2018 he became the first social media star to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, eventually finishing second to his current girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

In 2021, they took their relationship to the next level by buying their first home together.

About his relationship with Dianne he said: ‘First real girlfriend at age 26. We talk about how lucky we were to work together.

“I used to be nervous about getting a girlfriend in public because at the time I had a large younger female demographic that was really interested in what I was doing. I always thought it would be a private thing, but you can see the moment we met, it’s unusual.’

When asked about their busy work schedules, he said, “A lot of our time is separated, but when we get together, it’s so much fun. They say distance makes the heart grow and I truly believe that.

“Even though we broke up because of work commitments, it works really well, but yeah, I absolutely love it.”