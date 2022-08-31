Joe sticks his head in Jill’s first meeting after her bout with covid

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jill Biden held her first public event since her battle with Covid, appearing at the White House on Wednesday to talk about teacher shortages.

‘I feel good, very good. Thanks,” she said after DailyMail.com asked her how she was doing.

The first lady, who teaches at Northern Virginia Community College, attended a meeting hosted by the White House Domestic Policy Council in the Roosevelt Room to discuss strategies to address the short- and long-term teacher shortage.

President Joe Biden stuck his head into the meeting and peeked through the door at his wife’s joke, “I agree with everything she says.” Then he slipped out again.

Jill Biden held her first public event since her battle with covid, appearing at the White House to talk about teacher shortages

President Joe Biden stuck his head into the meeting and peeked through the door to joke about his wife: ‘Whatever she says, I agree’

The Bidens were in the White House Domestic Policy Council meeting in the Roosevelt Room to discuss strategies to address the short- and long-term teacher shortage

The first lady, cabinet secretaries and members of teachers’ unions gathered to discuss teacher shortages across the country.

President Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced a series of measures to make it easier for states and school districts to find, recruit and hire job-seeking teachers.

Jill Biden spoke of the difficulties teachers face, including “significant student debt.”

President Biden said last week that he would cancel $10,000 in student debt for low-to-middle-income borrowers.

Jill Biden urged him not to take such a step, the New York Times reported.

She declined to directly answer a question about how the president’s move would help make college more affordable.

“He said he would be forgiven during the campaign. I heard him say it over and over and he kept his promise and he kept it,” she said Wednesday in response to DailyMail.com’s question to her.

The first lady, dressed in a light pink dress, was back at work after her covid illness. She will resume teaching next week when classes begin.

Jill Biden, 71, tested negative for Covid on Monday and returned to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she got a rebound case. She had been insolvent at the family’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.

She first tested positive on August 15, when she and President Joe Biden were vacationing on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The first lady stayed in a private residence on the island until she tested negative.

Jill Biden will resume taeching next week

She was then released from isolation on Sunday, August 21, left South Carolina and went to Delaware to rejoin her husband, who was on their beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

She later tested positive again on August 24 with her rebound case.

President Biden, 79, was considered close to his wife but has since tested negative. He had his own case and rebound case of covid in July.

Both Bidens have been vaccinated and double boosted. Both also took the antiviral drug paxlovid as part of their treatment.