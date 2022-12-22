Joe Root signed by Dubai Capitals for ILT20

Joe Root is signed to play in the International League T20 for Dubai Capitals in January and February. Root, who was left out of England’s ODI squad for South Africa earlier on Thursday, will be making only his second appearance in an overseas T20 competition.

England’s leading Test batsman, Root has been out of the T20I squad since 2019 but has made no secret of his desire to continue developing his game in the shortest format. He is listed for Friday’s IPL auction and the link with Capitals – part of the franchise run by GMR Group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals – will not hurt his chances of being nabbed.

Root remains a key part of England’s ODI set-up but has been given some time off the international treadmill ahead of the Test team’s tour of New Zealand in February.

He confirmed his involvement in the IPL auction last month, having previously gone unsold in 2018. Root’s T20 chances have been limited in recent years, partly due to the demands of the Test captain he held between 2017 and 2022 , with only a BBL stint with Sydney Sixer in 2018-19 alongside occasional appearances for Yorkshire and Trent Rockets in the Hundred.