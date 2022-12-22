Joe Root signed by Dubai Capitals for ILT20

England’s leading Test batsman, Root has been out of the T20I squad since 2019 but has made no secret of his desire to continue developing his game in the shortest format. He is listed for Friday’s IPL auction and the link with Capitals – part of the franchise run by GMR Group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals – will not hurt his chances of being nabbed.
Root remains a key part of England’s ODI set-up but has been given some time off the international treadmill ahead of the Test team’s tour of New Zealand in February.
After helping England to the final of the 2016 World T20, scoring a bold 83 from 44 in a record pursuit against South Africa during the group stage, Root fell out of contention due to the emergence of Dawid Malan, who plays a similar anchor role. in the highest order. His last T20I came against Pakistan in Cardiff ahead of the 50-over World Cup 2019.