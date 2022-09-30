Joe Root puts golf before Yorkshire, in symptom of system in crisis

It was the photo that did it. Joe Root pictured on a Scottish golf course as Yorkshire supporters process the relegation. Root, the epitome of Yorkshire cricket, grinned broadly alongside Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan (none of whom are known for checking the county’s cricket scores), on a day that had dismayed many White Rose loyalists.

Beaming with pleasure next to Piers Morgan is a surefire way to attract opprobrium and social media was quick to condemn.

To many it felt like the ultimate betrayal. No one is more loved in Yorkshire cricket than Root, but a sudden realization dawned that this love could be unrequited; that Root would much rather take an annual trip to the Alfred Dunhill pro-am tournament, trade four days of championship cricket for four Scottish golf courses, a place of glamorous company and a decent payday.

It gets them all eventually.

If the championship is to maintain its reputation as a major, historic tournament worthy of continued attention, some anger is, of course, justified. Yorkshire, like all 18 counties, nurtures talent from childhood in a system supported by a sense of community. Once they reach fame and fortune blow me up, they all turn out to be a naked capitalist, seduced by $$ signs and a spot of celebrity. County cricket is seen as ungrateful and artless.

While franchise tournaments take place all over the world and the game has never been more dynamic, defenders of county cricket have never felt so strongly that the world is against them. Their paranoia is understandable. And Root — kind, kind, kind Joe — was in their sights.

It felt different with Root because Root was seen as the Yorkshire player who really cared. This is Yorkshire, where race politics still swirl, with some referring to the championship climax in 2016 when Adil Rashid withdrew from a title decider against Middlesex because his grandmother was seriously ill. He was widely pilloried, not least by his then-captain, Andrew Gale, so it was only fair that Root got his share of flak.

Will Smeed is ready for superstardom but has never played Championship cricket and has a lone List A game to his credit•Getty Images

But should the criticism be tempered? Root is England contracted. Essentially from the moment his country took over as his employer, he was transferred from Yorkshire and now lives in a different world. His annual salary from the ECB has long since soared above £1 million. In addition, there are sponsorship deals and, in theory, the opportunity for short form cricket in the franchise T20 leagues. Like it or not, his life has moved on.

He occasionally plays for Yorkshire when he needs training for another international summer, is unfailingly polite, does his best whilst there and so the Yorkshire supporters, who at every Headingley test, can proudly cheer him on as one of their own, never quite letting go, especially when relegation is at stake. ‘Root, Brook, Bairstow,’ they cackled to Headingley about their absences this week as Gloucestershire, bottom of the rankings, flipped one of the weakest top sixs in Yorkshire history. “Carrot, Brook, Bairstow.” But only Root played golf.

Many of us would prefer a pretty liberal, progressive world, where choices aren’t just based on money or celebrity. Many of us find invaluable in a professional cricketing set-up that puts common behavior at the center. It would be nice to think that county cricketers were imbued with this sense of common good, and Root could have gone against the trend. After all, Stuart Broad proved to be for Nottinghamshire as they won the Second Division Championship. His devotion to his county cannot be faulted among all the English players.

But it would be hard to find a more money oriented group than a cricket locker room in England, decent as this influx is. Money it is sine qua non of the professional athlete, and the more they get, the more it becomes. To imagine otherwise is naive at best. These players live in constant fear of a career-threatening injury or a catastrophic loss of form. County cricket is just a safety net they can return to one day.

Sympathetic references to a “non-stop international timetable” are not to everyone’s liking. Root hasn’t played for three weeks and probably won’t do so again until early December. The mental and physical exhaustion of elite sport is real – and Root is not long over an exhausting stint in the England captaincy, but all that is no defense against the public’s desire for a player to show a sense of belonging, even a sense of belonging. gratitude. But those who talk about the skill gap between county cricket and the international game are only telling half the story – they are very different worlds now too.

“We know Root’s decision-making isn’t always great thanks to his many years as England captain,” was one of the more light-hearted Twitter jibes.

But Root is just the latest illustration of what’s wrong with the professional club circuit. There have been times this summer when the ECB has taken one-day and test crews out of the provincial schedule at the same time. At the start of the season in April, at the height of IPL, and after a winter of franchise cricket, approx THIRTY pace bowlers were absent. The final stages of the Blast are not delineated (nor even properly promoted), nor is the championship climax. And finally, the ECB is still demanding higher standards. At the moment this is a one-way street for all annual revenues of the governing body.

When the High-Performance Review talks about reducing the number of county cricket, and high-profile players like Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler make the case for it, there’s a danger that the professional game will be asked to redesign itself for the benefit of established players who play it. rarely, or for white balls like Somerset’s Will Smeed, whose career path already doesn’t seem to involve the County Championship.

There is also an irony here. The call for extra prep time to ramp up the intensity has some merit, but that idea has long been abandoned on the international circuit, where the games come fast and fast. Extra prep time is just a day on the golf course or at a sponsorship position; rest and recovery will recharge the batteries in time for payday at an off-season franchise tournament.

The county game has a duty to raise the standards in England’s favour. It should also be sensitive to the type of cricket the players want to play and not just exist as a convenient backdrop for spectators who just want matches on tap. But it must first listen to the players who want to play county cricket and those who want to watch it. If anyone chooses to spend half of the summer in the UAE in a tin pot tournament, so be it.

Root’s wave photo is a reminder of this. irresistible? Secure. A simple fact of life? That too. But as a symbol of the changing times of English cricket, it raises so many questions that English cricket has yet to answer.