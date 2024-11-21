Joe Rogan’s withering response to The View hosts claiming he can’t be trusted but they can

Joe Rogan issued a withering response after The View hosts claimed the audience can’t trust him like they can trust them.

ABC News stars lamented Thursday that social media has paved the way for alternative news sources that are not verified before publication.

“I think that’s why people like our show, because they know ABC News controls us,” Joy Behar said. “We went from Walter Cronkite to this guy, Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons.”

Rogan quickly responded to Behar, writing in X that he would take on the title of “dragon believer.”

“That’s my new official description of X,” Rogan said. In fact, the podcaster changed the description of his X to ‘Dragon Believer’.

Behar was referencing Rogan’s comments earlier this month, when he said he believed dragons roamed the earth.

Rogan said: “You know, what really fascinates me are the things that existed, like only in myths, but that all cultures have, like dragons.”

Joe Rogan has issued a withering response after The View hosts claimed he can’t be trusted like they are.

“I think that’s why people like our show, because they know ABC News controls us,” Joy Behar said on The View on Thursday. “We went from Walter Cronkite to this guy, Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons.”

Rogan quickly responded to Behar, writing in X that he would take on the title of “dragon believer.”

While admitting that fire-breathing dragons probably never existed, Rogan added that there was probably a “really dangerous reptile that they called dragons.”

“The question is whether they really flew,” Rogan mused.

The hosts of The View have been theorizing about why Donald Trump won the presidential election in recent weeks.

After the election, Sunny Hostin even deleted her X account in what she describes as a “patriotic” protest against owner Elon Musk.

The talk show host told the Behind The Table podcast that Musk had made the platform worse.

“Elon Musk took over and I feel like he ruined it,” Hostin, 56, explained.

ABC News executives are reportedly actively seeking a conservative, pro-Trump voice to join the panel after all of its stars endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The talk show, co-hosted by liberals Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as well as Republican Trump critics Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, featured the vice president in an episode just a month before the election.

ABC News executives are actively seeking a conservative, pro-Trump voice to join The View panel, the New York Post reports.

All six panelists endorsed Harris in the presidential election, with some attacking the president-elect.

Then, just a day after Trump’s victory, the panelists dressed in all black as if they were attending a funeral.

ABC News Group President Debra O’Connell and ABC News chief Almin Karamehmedovic are holding meetings with executive producers and other senior editorial leaders to discuss their coverage, the New York Post reports.

It focuses primarily on The View, unnamed sources said.

The source went on to note that all six current panelists endorsed Harris in the presidential election.

‘They lost. They’re out of touch with America,” the source said, noting: “For a show about different perspectives, The View doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump” and ABC News executives “don’t want to alienate the pro demographic.” -Trump’ while trying to maintain the show’s ratings and advertising revenue.

‘At the end of the day, these changes have nothing to do with politics. “It’s about economics,” the source explained. ‘Trump got more than half the vote.

“TV networks need to find pro-Trump voices and diversify points of view to reflect the diverse perspectives of Americans.”