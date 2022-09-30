Joe Rogan’s OTHER half-sister accuses the podcast star of lying about their father’s abusive past

Wildly popular podcast star Joe Rogan has AGAIN been kicked out of his estranged family, with his other half-sister backing up her family and also calling him a liar.

Rogan, 55, who hosts the Joe Rogan Experience, has publicly accused his father of being abusive and violent on several occasions over the years, including on the show.

The famous comedian’s father Joe Rogan senior, 80, and his half-sister Bridget Rogan Carselda, 43, have denied his claims – with Carselda’s twin sister Rosa Rogan Lunelli now publicly supporting her family for the first time.

Lunelli told DailyMail.com that everything her sister and father had said was true and honest, adding that her father has been silently putting up with the ‘ridiculous statements from Joe for years.’

‘I read it on a podcast Joe states that my father abused women and children. It made me sick. I was extremely hurt by these comments,” she said.

‘I also read that he was this big tough guy who used to beat the crap out of people! Come on, it’s just comical. Everything said so far has been a lie, it doesn’t make sense.

‘I never talk to media sources, but enough is enough. All I can say is that I love my dad more than anything in the world, he’s the BEST!’

The 43-year-old is married and has two children, a son aged 14 and a daughter aged 8, and works as a professional hairdresser and make-up artist.

She said it has been difficult to protect her children from ‘the hurtful lies.’

“I had to explain to my oldest what was said about his grandfather because it was brought to the attention of his children and friends,” she said.

‘He asked me, ‘Mum, why did he say that about Dad,’ I told him, ‘I wish I knew.’ We all know that’s not true, so it’s out of the question.

‘I just think maybe he’s hurt or maybe he’s been told by his mum. I really do not know”.

In support of her twin sister Carselda, Lunelli, who also did not grow up with Rogan, said her upbringing was very lucky.

‘Grow up [my father] gave us the world! Literally! My sister and I are very lucky in life. He has taught us values ​​and hard work and love,’ she said.

‘I can NEVER remember a time when my father even raised his voice to me. I tell my father everything. It’s great to hear what Joe has to say.

‘It’s hurtful very hurtful. Sometimes I get mad when I hear that and sometimes I feel sorry for him. I really don’t know what to believe, I don’t know him, but I know my father and he is a person who has been hurt enough.

Lunelli has pleaded with his half-brother to ‘throw in the towel’ and question what he has to prove.

‘Hear the other side of the story. Be honest in life! It is very sad. I hope my father and Joe can find peace soon. It would be a beautiful thing, she said.

‘I’m 43 years old and although I don’t listen to his podcast I have googled and listened to some.

“No, I don’t want to get in touch with him, not if he talks about my father like he does. Then I have no interest at all.”

When Lunelli was 19 years old, her sister Carselda wrote to Rogan, trying to reconnect with their half-brother.

Carselda described the interaction as unfriendly and claims Rogan called her father a ‘sperm donor’, prompting both sisters to back off.

‘When I first found out about Joe, of course I wanted to get in touch, I had no reason not to want to know him better. But that was years ago, she said.

‘If Joe reached out it would be to my dad and he would have to come clean and be honest with him. NO BS!

‘My father is 80 years old, not a single bad bone in his body! He does not deserve what is being said about him.’

The professional hairstylist and make-up artist has pleaded with Rogan to provide proof of his claims.

‘All his claims are false, every single one of them. That’s what disgusts me. You’re putting out this poor me story,” she said.

‘If you don’t want anything to do with your father, don’t take care of him. Stop the lies. Go to bed with a clear conscious stop lying to yourself and everyone else.

‘Prove it Joe because you’re talking about someone else’s husband, father, grandfather and friend and guess what it’s all a lie.’

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told listeners about his dark childhood, recalling “brief, violent flashes of domestic violence.”

“My mom and my stepdad are actually very happy, and they’ve been since I was seven years old,” he said.

‘It’s really strange. All my damage came from my real father before I was seven. My real father was crazy, he was like a psychotic person. He beat the hell out of my mother, he beat the hell out of my cousin. He picked my cousin up by his hair, dude.

“All I remember of my father are these brief, violent flashes of domestic violence. But I won’t complain about my childhood. Nothing bad has ever really happened to me, I don’t hate the guy.’

Since becoming famous, Rogan has referred to his father in numerous interviews and on air, that he remembers him as an abusive man who ‘abandoned him’.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rogan claimed that his father also promoted toxic behavior after a fight with his cousin.

‘When I was five I had a fight with one of my cousins ​​- punched him in the face over something stupid – and his mother screamed at my parents: ‘Your son is a little monster. He punched my child in the face!’ he said.

‘My dad pulled me aside and I told him the truth about what happened. He said, ‘Did you cry?’ I said no.’ He said, ‘Good, never cry.’

‘I mean he was happy that I hit my cousin. It was just confusing, you know? He was just a very violent, scary guy.

‘After the split we moved to San Francisco and that was it. Never heard from him again.’

When he made these allegations, Rolling Stone reached out to Rogan Sr., who would not directly respond to the allegations, but has since spoken out and denied the allegations.

Rogan is an American UFC color commentator, podcaster, comedian, actor and former television host.

He hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast where he discusses current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science and hobbies with a variety of guests.

DailyMail.com has contacted Joe Rogan for comment.