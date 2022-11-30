Home Joe Rogan was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2022 despite ‘COVID misinformation’
Joe Rogan was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2022 despite ‘COVID misinformation’

Spotify reveals Joe Rogan’s podcast was the most-streamed podcast of 2022 DESPITE awakened protests over ‘COVID misinformation’

  • ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ was the ‘most streamed podcast in the world’ for the third year in a row, according to a report released by Spotify on Wednesday
  • Rogan’s surge in popularity goes against attempts to cancel him due to “misinformation” about COVID
  • Legendary artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the platform to try and pressure Spotify to dump Rogan
  • But he now has the last laugh, having signed a $100 million deal with Spotify in 2020

Joe Rogan was Spotify’s most popular podcaster of 2022, the streaming giant has revealed – despite repeated attempts by an awakened crowd to cancel him.

Spotify’s annual Wrapped roundup of the most popular streams revealed that The Joe Rogan Experience has retained its crown as the world’s most popular podcast.

The Swedish streamer did not say exactly how many times Rogan’s show had been streamed. He signed a $100 million deal with the company in 2020 and has survived multiple attempts to get it canceled and booted from the platform.

Earlier this year, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the platform due to what they believe was Rogan’s COVID misinformation.

Both were outraged after Rogan suggested that COVID vaccines were unnecessary for children and young people.

And in September 2021, when he tested positive for the virus, Rogan told his Instagram followers that he had taken ivermectindespite warnings from the Food and Drug Administration not to use it.

At one point, the White House waded into line and urged Spotify to rein in Rogan.

But all attempts to pressure Spotify to dump Joe Rogan ended in failure – while his show remained wildly popular.

In 2020, Rogan, 55, signed an exclusive multi-million dollar deal with Spotify to stream his show “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The Journal reported that the deal was worth more than $100,000 million and one of the most expensive podcast licensing deals at the time

Legendary rocker Neil Young got his music from Spotify

Singer Joni Mitchell also pulled her music from the audio streaming giant in protest

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he had no plans to remove Rogan from the platform

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has repeatedly said he had no intention of removing Rogan from the platform.

On his podcast, the comedian interviews friends and guests including comedians, actors, musicians, MMA fighters, authors, artists, talking points ranging from politics, science and sports on his show.

Rogan also survived a scandal over his use of the n-word on previous shows. He profusely apologized for the slander, but his popularity remained untouched.

Spotify pledged to invest $100 million in fostering black podcasters as a result of that outcry.

Rogan has figures from across the political spectrum on his show, which often lasts up to three hours.

And despite being known as an anti-woke figure who is pro-2A and loves to hunt, Rogan claims to be a socialist who says his political views most closely resemble left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, whose presidential 2016 campaign supported Rogan.

Rogan’s most famous guests have included Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Infowars host Alex Jones.

Spotify’s second most-streamed podcast of the year was the feminist show Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper.

In third place was the stream-of-awareness show Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain.

Psychological drama Caso 63 placed fourth, with true crime show Crime Junkie in fifth place.

Spotify’s most popular podcasts in the US chart with The Joe Rogan Experience in number 1

