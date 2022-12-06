Joe Rogan urges The Rock to ‘come clean’ about his use of steroids

Steroids are common in Hollywood, but no one is telling the truth about it, he said.

He urged Johnson to be honest about it after influencer Liver King was exposed.

Joe Rogan suggested on his podcast that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is on steroids and should ‘fess up’ how he achieved his ‘absurd physique’.

Rogan made the comment Saturday after internet sensation Liver King was outed as a steroid user and forced to apologize for lying to his fans that his body was natural.

To justify the accusation, Rogan suggested that The Rock, now 50, was smaller when he was 30 and that the change could not have been achieved without steroids.

Brian Johnson, better known as Liver King, admitted in a six-minute video on Friday that he has used steroids in the past and continues to receive 0.6ml of testosterone every week.

Johnson was exposed when emails were leaked in which he was attempting to order steroids despite recommending his millions of fans a diet of beef brains, bull testicles and raw animal livers.

A recent photo of The Rock uploaded to his Instagram in November (left) and him wrestling in WWE, formerly the WWF, in 2000 aged around 28 (right)

“The rock should come out clean right now,” Rogan said.

‘There’s not a damn chance he’s clean. Not even in dreams. As big as The Rock is? At 50? It’s so huge and so different from what it was when I was 30 years old. he said.

Rogan went on to explain that while he doesn’t completely disagree with steroid use, it’s important to be honest.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with hormone replacement,” Rogan said. ‘There is a responsibility that you have with the people who are listening to you.’

He also acknowledged that he started using testosterone cream when he was in his 30s.

In the episode, Rogan’s guest Derek, the fitness educator behind ‘More Plates, More Dates,’ tells him that The Rock hasn’t ‘blank’ denied that he’s using steroids, but rather ‘hinted at it quite a bit’.

During his podcast, released Saturday, Rogan said that many Hollywood actors use steroids.

Johnson made a name for himself as a wrestler wrestling in the WWE, formerly the WWF, which is where he earned the name The Rock.

Since then, he has appeared in numerous movies and has become famous for his muscular appearance, which has probably landed him roles in big Hollywood movies.

Speaking of the transformation The Rock underwent for his appearance in the recent superhero film Black Adam, he wrote: “The physical transformation to become Black Adam was one of the most grueling, intense and demanding engagements of my entire career, including football and wrestling”. .’

The Rock photographed in 1999. Rogan argued that more than 20 years later it looks even bigger, which he says is unnatural.

The Rock poses for a photo promoting his recent film Black Adam, for which getting in shape was one of the “most grueling, intense and demanding engagements” of his life.

The Rock pictured in 2001 at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Rogan addressed the extent to which steroids have become normalized among movie stars, but suggested that no one mentions that reality.

“Mainstream television is so woefully poor at interviewing these people and putting pressure on them, and they always let them off the hook,” he said.

“Every time, whether it’s Thor, whether it’s Hemsworth or any of these people who got super screwed over a movie.” Like Wolverine? Stop fucking shit, “added Rogan.