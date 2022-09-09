Joe Rogan tears up as he describes being ‘f****d up’ by ‘best friend’ Anthony Bourdain’s death

<!–

Joe Rogan has spoken of his close friendship with celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and the deep sense of loss he felt at his death by suicide in 2018.

Speaking during the Wednesday edition of his podcastRogan spoke candidly with his guest, comedian Sam Morril.

Rogan revealed how Bourdain’s death hit him particularly hard, and he has even resorted to keeping an old cell phone containing text messages and photos he received from him during their unlikely but close friendship.

“When he died, I was confused for a while,” Rogan revealed. “He’s like a guy I was so excited to be my friend. You know, when I first met him, I said, “My wife says you’re my boyfriend.” And he said, “Okay,” Rogan joked.

He also said the pair had a connection about martial arts and the UFC.

Joe Rogan got emotional when he shared how devastated he was after the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 2018

“The only thing that saved me I guess was that I met him at a UFC and he was a huge UFC fan. And this was actually before he started jiu-jitsu, his wife was doing jiu-jitsu and then he started coming into the UFC and then he started coming to the shows and then he started coming to my stand up and then we started getting around hang out and then, you know, I went out to dinner with him a few times,” he recalls.

Rogan explained how going out to dinner with Bourdain is like “showing up to a rock show with Mick Jagger.”

“It’s like being with Bourdain. The chefs would all come out and they’d, you know, they’d insist on it, just like off the menu. “Let us cook for you.” Yes, it was unbelievable,’ said Rogan.

Bourdain, who was also a travel documentary and who developed several food and travel shows, said he would call Bourdain often if he needed travel advice.

Rogan discussed his response to Bourdain’s passing on his podcast. Bourdain, left, and Rogan can be seen together in Bourdain’s travel show

Rogan, pictured downtown, said he often visited Bourdain, left for travel advice and received a wealth of restaurant recommendations

“I used to be able to text him and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to Tokyo. Where should I eat?’ It was the best. He would say to you, “You have to go to this sushi place. You have to go to this place.” And he’s happy to give you a detailed rundown of all the places you need to go,” he said.

“I have an old phone that — I change numbers all the time and I keep this number because I have text messages from him. I’m like, I can’t get rid of that number. I just keep that number just for that. Just to go through the text messages and see pictures and shit he’d send me,” Rogan said tearfully.

“There are a lot of pictures of him and things in the studio that remind me of it,” Rogan said clearly emotionally.

“It sucks if you think you could have helped. That’s the worst, you know, when a friend takes his own life and you think, damn it, I wish I was there. I think if I had been there I could have helped.’

Bourdain was an early guest on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2011, and is one of its more popular episodes.

Rogan also appeared in a season 7 episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, in which the pair went to Montana to hunt pheasant together.