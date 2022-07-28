Joe Rogan slams The Vatican as a ‘country filled with pedophiles and stolen art’

Joe Rogan criticized the Catholic Church in a podcast episode on Wednesday in which he calls the Vatican a “land of pedophiles and stolen art.”

Rogan sat alongside fellow podcasters – Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin – on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the Catholic Pope Francis and the various hidden scandals.

“Even the outrage about things you should be outraged about, like Jeffery Epstein, that outrage was balanced. Right? Kind of. Right? But what about the Catholic Church?’ asked Roger.

“Like why not everyone really freaks out – I was just in Italy and one of the things that’s crazy is that the Vatican is a country. It’s a country full of pedophiles. It’s a country full of pedophiles and stolen art. It’s a small one, about a hundred yards – like what is it? Hundred acres, I think. Yes. It’s more like a hundred hectares, land in a city full of pedophiles.’

“Why isn’t everyone really going crazy,” Rogan said, referring to the town near the Italian coast.

Vatican City is located in the center of Rome. The city is independent and is ruled by Pope Francis with the authority of the Roman Catholic Church. Francis took over as Pope in 2013.

‘Yes, absolutely,’ said Foster

Kisin interrupted him: ‘This is why I love American, man. Because in the UK we have defamation laws. So if you say something like that and you have to be able to prove it, otherwise you could be sued.’

“You can prove that a little bit,” Rogan replied.

Foster added: “I read recently that, I think it was five, six years ago, the age of consent in Vatican City was 12.”

“I hope that’s not true,” Kisin said as producer Jamie Vernon lined up to check Foster’s claim.

‘Oh my God. It’s true,” Rogan said as he continued to read a Google search result. Oh my God. Vatican City’s equal age of consent is increased from 12 to 18, following Pope Francis’ announcement of a comprehensive criminal code of the Catholic Church.

Rogan added: “Francis is the most progressive man, isn’t he? In terms of popes.’

Forster replied, “I mean, that’s not saying much. Do you know what I mean?

The trio referred to Pope Francis who has reigned in the Vatican since 2013. The Pope repealed the former Vatican City law, written in 1889, which stated that the age of consent was 12 years old before changing to 18 years old. about ten years ago, according to the Atlantic Ocean.

Rogan continued: ‘This Benedict, he was wanted in other countries for crimes against humanity. I mean like what he was doing was really bad. He took offenders to other places and one of them moved a man who then molested a hundred deaf children!’

‘It’s madness. I mean, this guy was already molesting and then they say, ‘Instead of trying him and removing him from the church, let’s just move him to a place where people can’t hear.’

“It’s amazing how people can just cover this up,” Kisin added.

Rogan’s comments about the Catholic Church come as the Church battles the sexual abuse and cover-up scandals broadcast around the world.

Earlier this year, former Pope Benedict XVI, 95, expressed his ‘shock and shame’ over child abuse in his diocese in the 1980s after a report showed he had deliberately failed to act against the priests involved.

Benedict served in the dioceses of Munich and Freising in Germany from 1977 to 1982 and denied responsibility in cases of abuse.

Some cases say Benedict allegedly failed to act and removed clergymen guilty of sexual abuse.

Benedict — whose civil name is Josef Ratzinger — in 2013 became the first pope to resign from office in 600 years. He now leads a secluded life in a former convent on the Vatican grounds.

Abuse scandals continue to come to light as a 2018 investigation commissioned by the German Bishops’ Conference concluded that 1,670 clerics in the country had committed some form of sexual assault on 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

In 2019, it was revealed that a secret Catholic group operating out of a small Michigan town had allegedly served as a “rapid-response” team to protect hundreds of priests accused of sexual abuse.

Opus Bono Sacerdotii, a non-profit organization, reportedly operates from a series of unmarked buildings in rural Michigan. The nonprofit is said to provide money, shelter, transportation, legal aid and other support to many Catholic priests accused of sexual abuse across the country.

Stripped of their collars and cassocks, they went undetected in the small town of Dryden when they were escorted to a dingy warehouse across from an elementary school playground, the Associated Press reported at the time.

When a serial pedophile was sent to prison for abusing dozens of minors, Opus Bono was there for him, with regular visits and commissioner’s money.

When a priest admitted to sexually abusing boys under the age of 14, Opus Bono raised money for his defense.

When another priest was criminally charged with abusing a teenager, Opus Bono later made him legal counsel.

At the time, Church leaders denied having any official relationship with the group.

In May, a New Mexico church had to pay a $121.5 million settlement agreement to settle a bankruptcy case sparked by sexual abuse scandals. The scandals involved 375 victims against 74 priests in the state.