Joe Rogan slams Kamala Harris’ ‘hypocrisy’ after she condemned Russia’s arrest of Brittney Griner

Joe Rogan called out Kamala Harris on his podcast for calling for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner after she imprisoned “thousands” of people on nonviolent marijuana charges.

He railed at the “extraordinary hypocrisy” of the vice president who sentenced Russian officials to sentence Griner to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about Brittney Griner’s situation was so blatant in this country,” Rogan told Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Where Kamala Harris talks about how awful it is that Brittney Griner is in prison.”

“Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yes, it’s crazy,” Rogan continued.

As California Attorney General between 2010 and 2017, Kamala Harris was responsible for 1,900 marijuana-related convictions in California.

Prosecutors in her office convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than her predecessor, according to: Mercury News.

Joe Rogan in his podcast denounced the “extraordinary hypocrisy” of the vice president who sentenced Russian officials for sentencing Griner to nine years in prison for drug smuggling

Joe Rogan called out Kamala Harris on his podcast for advocating for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner after she jailed ‘thousands’ on nonviolent marijuana charges

Vice President Kamala Harris sentenced basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday, but was charged with hypocrisy

Following the announcement, Harris tweeted: “With today’s sentencing, Russia is continuing its unjust detention of Brittney Griner. Sher must be released immediately.”

She added that she and President Joe Biden “work every day to reunite Brittney and Paul Whelan with loved ones who miss them all dearly.”

Rogan also criticized the current administration for neglecting campaign promises, particularly against non-violent people serving long prison terms for cannabis that has since become legal in many states.

“How come you didn’t acquit people who were in prison for marijuana when you said you were going to do that?” said Roger. “They said they were going to make marijuana federally legal.”

“They said they were going to acquit inmates who were in prison for non-violent drug offences. This is what they said. None of that happened.’

A 2019 study by the Washington Free Beacon found that between 2011 and 2016, while Harris was California’s attorney general, at least 1,560 people were sent to California state prisons for marijuana-related offenses.

And while the number of low-ranking marijuana offenders sent to state prisons fell significantly after 2011, it was attributed to a state-wide initiative to curb the overcrowding of state prisons and redirect lower-ranking offenders to provincial prisons.

Griner is led out of the courtroom in Khimki, Russia, with a book, a bottle of water and photos of her teammates that she previously presented to the judge

Brittney Griner holds up a team photo showing her playing with UMMC Ekaterinburg, the Russian team she spent the off-season with to bolster her WNBA earnings

Brittney Griner in court in Khimki, near Moscow, Thursday. 31-year-old American athlete has been sentenced to nine years in prison

Harris has also previously spoken out against the legalization of marijuana — actively fighting a 2010 recreational marijuana ballot measure when she co-authored the opposition argument in a voter guide.

Griner is currently in prison in Russia for bringing two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into the country in February. Cannabis in Russia is illegal.

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years behind bars on Aug. 4 as the White House struggles to exchange her with Viktor Bout, who has been incarcerated in the US since 2010.

Bout was a convicted Russian arms dealer who was serving a 25-year prison sentence on charges of conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla army.

At the time of his conviction in 2008, the group was classified by the US as a foreign terrorist organization, although that designation was revoked last year.

Putin initially canceled the exchange, citing the ongoing legal process, but is now ready to negotiate the exchange for Bout.

Meanwhile, NBA legend Dennis Rodman will no longer travel to Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner after he was strongly discouraged by the US State Department not to get involved.

Dennis Rodman said he planned to travel to Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner before being dissuaded by the State Department

Rodman says he knows Russian president ‘too well’ and said he was allowed to travel to war-fed country

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said that if Rodman went to Russia, he would “not travel on behalf of the US government.”

Rodman then said he no longer has plans to travel to Russia to help free Griner, who was jailed for nine years for drug possession after being caught with a marijuana vape pen at Moscow airport in February this year.

“We believe that anything other than further negotiation through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder these release attempts,” Price added.

Rodman previously said he had been given permission to travel to the war-fed country, and hoped to book his trip soon to see Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he says he knows “too well.”

“I’ve been given permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman previously told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Rodman is notorious for his friendship with controversial world leaders, even commenting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “cool” after returning from a venture to Moscow in 2014.