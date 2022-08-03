Joe Rogan slams Biden for DENYING that America is in recession after 2 quarters of negative growth 

Podcaster Joe Rogan criticized President Joe Biden for denying that the US is in recession after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Rogan, 54, claimed the Biden administration was trying to cover up the recession to make itself look good on Tuesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

‘They literally change the definition’ [of recession]which is terrible and it should be pushed back in a big way.

“It’s something that people should get mad about, like, ‘Hey, you f**king with definitions to pretend you’re doing a good job.’

In a July 21 blog post, White House claimed that “although some argue that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business.”

The White House went on to say it was measured using a more “holistic” approach, using data from the “labour market, consumer and business spending, industrial production and incomes” to gauge an economic recession.

Joe Rogan, 54, claimed the Biden administration was trying to cover up the recession to make itself look good. ‘They literally change the definition’ [of recession], which is terrible and it should be pushed back in a big way. It’s something people should get mad about, like, “Hey, you f**king with definitions to pretend you’re doing it right”

The Biden administration has yet to admit that the US is in recession, saying in a June 21 blog post that the “labour market, consumer and business spending, industrial production and incomes” are used to measure the economic recession and that it ” unlikely’ the country is in recession

“Based on this data, the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year – even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter – is unlikely to indicate a recession,” the blog post reads. read.

However, Rogan had other thoughts, saying the US has always “used the term recession.”

“We’ve always used that term to define whether current economic policies, whether management or government have done the right thing to make sure the economy stays in a good place,” he said. Tuesday.

“They didn’t,” he criticized. “And to escape that distinction, they literally change the definition, which is terrible.”

Guest and YouTuber Chris Williamson said Democrats are doing this to look better in the upcoming midterm elections.

“If you can’t master the economics, you might as well master the language and hope for the best,” he said.

Rogan then called the Biden administration “a bunch of weasels.”

Inflation has skyrocketed over the past two years, contributing to the economic downturn

The discussion around the term ‘recession’ caused a stir after Wikipedia was discovered.

The popular site, which can be edited by anyone on the web, no longer allows users to update its recession page, leading people like Elon Musk to call the company out for “losing its objectivity.”

Wikipedia cut the editorial of the article after it was edited 47 times in 24 hours after the Department of Commerce revealed that U.S. GDP fell another 0.9 percent in the past quarter, making it the second quarter it has fallen .