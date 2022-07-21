Joe Rogan says Jordan Peterson should NOT be dead-naming trans star Elliot Page

Joe Rogan called out conservative author and psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson in his most recent episode, after the psychologist scorned transgender actor Elliot Page and used his “dead name.”

Peterson has been suspended from Twitter in recent weeks after tweeting that Page had his breasts removed by a “criminal doctor” and used his former name Ellen — a practice transgender refers to as “dead-naming,” which offends many. find.

Twitter flagged Peterson’s tweet, claiming it “violated Twitter’s hateful conduct rules,” and his daughter, Mikhaila, said her father would stay off the platform until he deleted the tweet — something he doesn’t seem happy to do. .

But on Tuesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster and his guest, actor Zachary Levi, said he was sorry he was thrown off the platform because of the matter, saying it’s “not something to be offended about.” ‘.

Rogan’s guest, actor Zachary Levi, said the transgender issue is being sued on both sides

The two were discussing Levi’s new book, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, when Levi admitted that he believed Petersen was one of the world’s “deepest thinkers.”

“I think one of the deepest thinkers I’ve ever heard collapse, like human behavior, and I don’t know, just an understanding of all those things, and I think there’s some good wisdom that goes into it, is Jordan Peterson,” said the Shazam star.

“I think if he were a person I would trust — I think that man has a lot of integrity — it would be someone good too.”

But, Levi said, “I also know that Jordan has its own things that people have problems with.

“Like getting over it,” he continued. ‘Nobody is perfect.’

That’s when Rogan pointed out that Petersen is currently banned from Twitter for his comments about the Umbrella Academy star.

He’s now been kicked off Twitter for saying something about Ellen Page – Elliot Page -[he] called her Ellen Page,” Rogan noted. “I think that was the most important thing, the dead naming.”

Levi then replied, “It’s sad, man, because again, it’s like there’s a lot of fear and pain involved. All sides of that too.’

It was then that Rogan brought up the thoughts of comedian Brian Simpson.

“My friend Brian Simpson had something really good to say about that,” Rogan mediates. He said, ‘I come to you for some kind of heavy intellectual shit.’

“He’s not going for this,” Rogan said. “As if this isn’t something to annoy you.”

Page first announced his transition in an Instagram post in December 2020. He is pictured here outside the Dolby Theater in March

Levi then seems to try to defend the psychologist and says, “It’s his Twitter, or at least his Twitter.”

“But the thing is, this transgender thing pisses people off, man,” Rogan retorted.

“Like everyone is in favor of everyone doing what they want to do, as long as it doesn’t harm anyone until it gets the sex – and then people start to get weird.”

“They’re starting to think it’s a mistake,” Rogan said. “They start to think, ‘Why are you doing that?’ They’re going to think about everything.’

Page first announced his transition in an Instagram post in December 2020.

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/she and my name is Elliot. I feel happy writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

Peterson then tweeted about the transgender star on June 22, the same day the third season of the Netflix recording The Umbrella Academy was released.

Netflix integrated Page’s transition into the show for the third season and changed its character’s name from Vanya to Viktor.

In his tweet, Peterson referred to Page as “The Umbrella Academy actor, who was previously named Ellen before announcing his transition in 2020.

“Remember when pride was a sin?” He wrote. “And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal doctor.”

The tweet was flagged by the Twitter platform for violating hate speech rules.

Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, then posted a screenshot of the notification on June 28, stating that his account had been suspended, tagging Elon Musk and saying the site is “definitely not a platform for free speech.”

She said her father will remain suspended from the site until he deletes the offending tweet.

But Peterson has instead doubled down on sentiment, saying on Friday that he felt the need to say something after Page posed on the cover of Esquire magazine last month.

“Look, I’d leave Ellen Page alone if she hadn’t paraded her new abs in a fashion magazine,” Peterson told podcaster Kyle Kulinski on Friday during his Krystal Kyle & Friends show, reiterating that transgenderism is a fat.

“How many children do you think she has convinced to convert, one? Thousand?’

He also said on Friday that a Twitter suspension is hardly a punishment

“Well, I don’t know if it got me in trouble,” he said of the tweet, “you know, I don’t think I’m in trouble, Twitter banned me, but I don’t see that as trouble. ‘

Peterson claimed last week that he only spoke about Page after posing on the cover of Esquire Magazine last month (pictured)

This isn’t the first time Jordan has come under fire for controversial tweets.

Peterson took a break from Twitter in May after saying a plus-sized Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was “not pretty.”

The magazine’s cover featured Yumi Nu, a 25-year-old curvy model and the first Asian plus-size model to be featured in Sports Illustrated.

‘Sorry. Not pretty. And no degree of authoritarian tolerance will change that,” Peterson wrote.

After receiving a response, Peterson claimed he removed Twitter from his devices while his account remained active. It was the second time he left the platform.

Before leaving the platform in May, Peterson had compiled a list of controversies dating back to 2016.