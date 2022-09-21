Joe Rogan reveals he has a clause in UFC contract that will see him leave whenever Dana White goes

Joe Rogan has no plans to leave the UFC anytime soon, but would do so when or if president Dana White steps down.

In an episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revealed that there is a clause in his contract that will let him leave if Dana White is no longer running the show.

“If Dana (White) goes, I’m gone,” Rogan said. ‘It’s in my contract.’ Rogan later called himself a ‘professional fan’.

Rogan first became interested in combat – specifically jiu-jitsu in 1994 after watching a fight at UFC 2. He then became involved with the UFC as an interviewer at UFC 12 in 1997.

Joe Rogan (L) said his UFC contract allows him to leave the company when Dana White (R) does

That was before Dana White became president of the company in 2001. After initially turning down the offer, Rogan accepted a job as a color commentator—working for free in exchange for tickets for him and his friends.

Rogan continued to work under this deal for about 15 gigs before he began accepting payment for the job.

Although he doesn’t go to as many UFC events now as he did in the past, Rogan is still a fixture at the sport’s biggest events, including US pay-per-view coverage.

He is known for his exaggerated comments and reactions to crucial shots. At UFC 278, he was seen looking stunned after Leon Edwards caught Kamaru Usman with a head kick that knocked Usman out cold.

Commenting on the Edwards-Usman fight, Joe Rogan was shocked by the head kick

Rogan was able to leverage his popularity from the color commentary gig to make the Joe Rogan Experience the most popular podcast in the world.

In 2020, Rogan was offered – and signed – a deal with Spotify for more than $100 million.

Rogan was a color commentator at the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event, UFC 279, where he was praised by fans after a tense conversation with Swedish-Chechen fighter Khamzat Chimaev following his undercard bout.

Chimaev was originally scheduled for the main event against Nate Diaz, but was overweight and was forced to fight in a less prestigious bout.

Rogan demanded an answer as to why Chimaev missed weight. After his first question was dismissed by the Swede following his win over Kevin Holland, Rogan pressed, saying: ‘I know you don’t care [missing weight] now, but if you want to compete for the welterweight title, it’s important that they know you can make 170 pounds.’

Fans applauded Rogan for his commitment to getting a response out of Chimaev, with some such as former UFC champion Daniel Cormier praising him for ‘[asking] him the difficult questions.’