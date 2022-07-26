Joe Rogan declares he is a ‘bleeding heart liberal’ on issues like gay marriage and social welfare

Joe Rogan stated on Saturday’s edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that he is a “bleeding-hearted liberal” on certain political issues.

Rogan interviewed fellow comedian Andrew Schulz when he made the comments.

The comedian’s personal politics have long been a source of discussion and debate as he welcomed controversial alt-right figures and COVID-19 deniers to his influential show.

Speaking about politics on his Spotify podcast, Rogan said, “Like I was on benefits as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We should be one big community. I’m a bleeding-hearted liberal when it comes to a lot of shit.’

Previously, Rogan targeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who recently said the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in their decision to uphold same-sex marriage.

“It’s not just about abortion rights, but now they’re also going after same-sex marriage, which I find so strange,” said the comedian. Gay marriage is not crazy. It’s a marriage – it’s a marriage of people who are gay and it’s important to them. They want it.’

The former ‘Fear Factor’ presenter continued: ‘They want to confirm their love and their relationship. And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They want to divide us as best they can. And this is the best way for them to keep doing all the bulls**t they’re doing behind the scenes is to have us fight about things like gay marriage or let us fight about things like abortion. It’s like, why are you taking liberties away?’

Schulz responded by saying, “Yeah, if you’re going to say marriage is an important cultural institution to the fabric of America, you can’t remove it from Americans.”

Rogan replied, ‘It’s so homophobic. Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being gay by saying you’re against same-sex marriage. You say you’re against gays.’

Speaking about what’s stopping him from being a Republican, the controversial host said, “The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of shit that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of a kind – there are a lot of things that keep you from being a Republican.”

Rogan also targeted those who think they have fathomed his politics: “People will say, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a covert conservative.” Like, you can suck my dick. You don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m so far from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just because I support the police.”

Rogan also debunked the rumor that he had moved from California to Texas due to tax problems. “I moved to Texas because I want fucking freedom,” he said.

In 2020, Rogan signed a $200 million exclusive deal with Spotify, where his show is hosted. The deal caused music legends like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to take their music off Spotify for decrying Rogan’s coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His comments on Saturday came just days after the comedian joked about shooting homeless people.

Rogan spoke to comedian Tom Segura about the ongoing homeless crisis in California, with Segura noting that you would be arrested for removing a homeless person’s belongings from a public place.

Rogan was recently criticized for saying on his podcast: ‘Maybe you should just start shooting at the homeless’

The UFC host responded by saying, “You would be arrested. Hilarious. But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot someone. Maybe you should just shoot the homeless.’

In that same interview, Rogan described Canada as a “Communist” country. Speaking about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rogan said: “They are f**ked. They need to get rid of that guy.’

Although he admitted: ‘I don’t know how their system works there. I have zero understanding of their system. I never looked at it at all.’

The concession didn’t stop Rogan from calling Trudeau a “f**king dictator,” adding that he found the Canadian prime minister “rude” and a “sketchy guy.”

He also accused Trudeau of “trying to stifle criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists.”

Earlier, Rogan canceled a performance in Vancouver over the country’s demand that foreign visitors be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

He then said, ‘I don’t even think I can go into the country. I am not vaccinated. I’m not getting vaccinated.’

A Canadian citizen wrote in response to Rogan’s comments: “If we have a Prime Minister who upsets Fox News and Joe Rogan, that’s a good thing.”

YouTube star Liana Kerzner said, “Dear Joe Rogan: Trudeau is not a dictator. In fact, he is the leader of a political party that can kick him out at any moment, which has the most seats in a minority parliament that could fall any moment. He doesn’t even have veto power.’

In 2012, Rogan supported libertarian Ron Paul as president, in 2016 he voted for Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.

Early in the 2020 election cycle, Rogan encouraged Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to run for president. Closer to the election, Rogan supported Senator Bernie Sanders. When Sanders pulled out, Rogan said he would vote for Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden.

During the campaign, Rogan publicly questioned Biden’s senility. In one instance, Trump retweeted a message from Rogan in which the comedian talked about Biden’s mental fitness.

On election night, Rogan said he had voted for libertarian Jo Jorgensen.

Looking to 2024, Rogan has said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would “work like a good president.”

In 2020, Rogan endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders as president, citing the Vermont socialist’s “consistency” on issues

The podcaster had also made comments saying he has refused to have ex-President Donald Trump on his show.

Rogan stated on an episode of ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast’, ‘I’ve had the chance to have him on my show more than once, and I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him, I don’t feel like helping him.’

The feeling from the Trump camp turns out to be mutual. In July, Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon said on an episode of his “War Room” podcast: “You’ve got Joe Rogan about there trash talkin’ Trump, “I don’t want to give Trump any platform” — no offense, he doesn’t need your platform. He doesn’t need your uninformative voters, okay? Trump is dealing with knowledgeable people.”

Bannon, who was recently convicted of contempt of Congress, continued, “Your audience couldn’t handle ‘War Room’.