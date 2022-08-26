Joe Pesci returns to television for comedy series Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco

<!–

Joe Pesci returns to television in Pete Davidson’s new Peacock series Bupkis.

The 79-year-old actor has signed on for the comedy that is loosely based on the life of former Saturday Night Live cast member, 28.

Pete will not only star on the show, but will also co-write and serve as an executive producer.

TV return: Joe Pesci, 79, returns to television in Pete Davidson's new series Bupkis

Edie Falco, 59, will play the mother of the star of The King of Staten Island and the star of Good Fellas will take on the role of his grandfather.

A press release for the show says it will “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview that Pete is known for.”

The actor who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder often joked about living with his mother during his SNL days.

Bupkis: The comedy is loosely based on the life of the former SNL star. Edie Falco, 59, will shine as his mother

During a performance at the Tonight ShowPete revealed that he and his mother “bought a house together, but nobody believes that… I live with my mother, kind of, so I have a basement that looks like mine, that’s like an apartment, so I live under her, so I’m getting some sort of arcade set up down there to make it mine.’

The series is set to stream on Peacock.

The Oscar winner is best known for his tough roles, including dramas like Raging Bull, Casino and The Irishman and the Lethal Weapon franchise.

Tough Guy: The Oscar winner is best known for his tough roles in Good Fellas, Raging Bull, The Irishman and the Lethal Weapon Franchise

He has also shown his comedic side in films such as My Cousin Vinney and the first two Home Alone films starring Macaulay Culkin.

The BAFTA award winner was last seen on television in the short-lived NBC series Hal Nelson in 1985.

His TV career dates back to the 1960s with guest appearances on The Lucy Show and other programs.