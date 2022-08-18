Joe McElderry says The X Factor needs to be more of a ‘safe space’ for contestants

Joe McElderry has said he hopes The X Factor will create more of a “safe space” for contestants when it returns to screens.

It was previously reported that the singing competition will make a comeback after the bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series.

Speaking on FUBAR Radios Access to all areasJoe – who won the show in 2009 – said The X Factor and other similar shows “have a long way to go” before becoming a positive environment for artists.

He said: ‘I hope when it comes back they make some more changes to make it a little bit more of a safe space for artists in terms of the way the contracts are formed and the aftercare of the artists and stuff like that. ‘

“We’re hearing more and more stories about how people have suffered on those shows, and not just on the X Factor, but on lots of other reality shows as well. It’s not just that one.

“I do think changes are being made, but I think there is still a long way to go. So I hope when it comes back it’s made in a safe place for the sake of the artists going to the show.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Joe spoke about the recent death of former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh.

The 41-year-old singer, who had a number 1 hit with Colourblind, was found dead in his apartment in the US on August 11.

Joe said: ‘[He was] such a talent and such a nice guy. It’s so sad. Even at such a young age. It’s tragic.’

“It’s such a loss, you know, and I was really just watching, so many friends who obviously knew him a lot more than I do in the industry, have so many great things to say about him and how much of a lovely person he was. So yes, only thoughts go to his family. It’s terrible.’

The interview comes after reports that The X Factor is making a comeback after bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series.

It was previously alleged that Simon Cowell had decided “the time is right” to bring back the talent show that ended after 15 years in 2018, with the news sparking a bidding war from broadcasters, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

A source told the publication: ‘Once X Factor was up for grabs, there was interest from some of the networks.

X Factor is one of the most iconic shows in TV history, so it’s no surprise that many channels were excited.

‘The production company had a choice. After much deliberation, the executives decided to go for Channel 5.’

The insider added that appearing on a new channel gives the creative team the opportunity to “completely revamp” the show.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from The X Factor, Simon and Channel 5 for comment.

The X Factor ran from 2004 to 2018 with a variety of judges overseeing wannabes as they competed for a coveted record deal.

While the contest had launched a host of successful careers, including those of One Direction, Little Mix, and Olly Murs, some former contestants, including Rebecca Ferguson, Cher Lloyd, Jedward, and Katie Waissel, have cited the treatment they received during the show. .

In an earlier interview, Joe said he believed The X Factor got tougher the longer it was on the air.

He said: “I think they were trying to get a little too smart with the size, which I think maybe got a little too cruel, with all that six-seat challenge and telling people they were done and that they were not. ‘

He went on to explain why he wasn’t shocked that it got the ax from ITV: ‘I think they chopped and changed the format so much towards the end that it was hard to follow a bit… If it wasn’t spoiled is, why fix it.’