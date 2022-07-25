Joe Manchin tests positive for covid saying he is experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms

Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchin, 74, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” he wrote.

The news deprives Senate Democrats of a vote, as well as a crucial negotiating member, as the chamber tries to deal with legislation and nominations en route to the August recess.

Democrats only have a majority of 50 votes in the Senate. The news of his positive test comes days after Manchin appeared to fuel what was left of Biden’s domestic agenda by saying he could not support climate proposals funded by tax increases for the rich and corporations.

The move infuriated many of his progressive colleagues, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accusing him of “sabotage” Biden’s agenda.

Leaders held a procedural vote Monday on a bill to provide $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers, with a required threshold of 60 votes.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Manchin’s absence would throw off the plans of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) to hold the vote to abort debate on the bill, which could lead to its final approval. this week.

President Biden will hold a virtual meeting with CEOs and union leaders Monday afternoon to promote the bill.

President Joe Biden isolates at White House after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Manchin infuriated fellow Democrats by distancing himself from key elements of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan in recent months. Party leaders are now trying to cut an even further cut bill that would allow the government to negotiate lower costs for prescription drugs, with the deadline for the planned August recess in just two weeks.

It’s a top priority for Manchin, though he angered progressive Democrats by rejecting climate regulations that were a key priority of the Biden administration, citing concerns about inflation.

President Biden continues to isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

An update from the White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said on Sunday Biden’s condition “continues to improve significantly” despite a persistent sore throat.

“His voice remains a little deep,” O’Connor noted in his letter to Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary.

The sore throat, says Dr. O’Connor, is “probably the result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, so that’s encouraging.”

‘His rhinorrhoea’ [runny nose]coughing and body aches are significantly reduced,” he added.

sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the Senate president pro tempore, continues to recover from hip surgery late last month. Leahy, 82, was released from the hospital earlier this month.