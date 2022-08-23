Joe Manchin is the LEAST popular political figure, post-Inflation Reduction Act poll suggests

<!–

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is America’s least favorite politician, a new poll found on Tuesday.

The moderate legislator came last in a NBC News poll ranking national figures from both sides of the aisle, with just 11 percent of registered voters saying they approve.

Of the voters surveyed, 34 percent expressed negative feelings about the old legislature.

Thirty-one percent said they did not know Manchin or their feelings for him, more than any other name surveyed.

It comes after Republicans targeted Manchin for its role in passing the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

President Joe Biden signed the sweeping $750 billion bill on health care, climate change and taxation last week.

The poll was held between August 12 and 16, just after the bill passed the Senate and then the House.

GOP lawmakers praised Manchin earlier this year and in late 2021 after his opposition thwarted his colleagues’ attempts to approve a much larger progressive spending package, at one point the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package.

Biden himself is also on the list, although his approval rating is significantly higher at 40 percent — as expected for a more well-known figure among ordinary Americans.

It’s a higher rating than any other politician in the poll.

His disapproval is also greater: 48 percent expressing negative feelings about the president.

But Biden’s 8-point margin of net disapproval is also more than half of Manchin’s polarizing score.

While Manchin’s leadership over the spending bill earned him Republican contempt, his torpedoing of key Biden agenda items, such as federal voting rights legislation and the larger budget bill, caused ridicule from his own colleagues in Congress and from Democrats across the country.

It is clearly reflected in the poll results – 40 percent of Democrats have a negative view of Manchin, while about three in ten Republican and 10 independent voters think the same.

Among members of his own party, the moderate senator is viewed most negatively by Democrats who supported progressive candidates for president in 2020.

A whopping 46 percent of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders voters polled suggested they dislike Manchin.

Joe Manchin had both the lowest approval and disapproval ratings of any politician ranked in the NBC News poll

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden had the highest approval rating — even though it was only 40%

That’s compared to about a third of Biden 2020 voters, according to NBC.

Just ahead of Manchin, the least-loved figure on the list is former Vice President Mike Pence. The former Trump administration official is favored by only a quarter of voters polled.

The third least-loved is the Jan. 6 commission’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, who was recently removed from her seat as sole representative of the Wyoming House.

The highest disapproval rating on the list is from Donald Trump, at 54 percent, with Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris closely behind at 50 percent.

The survey also weighed people’s perceptions of the Republican and Democratic parties in general, and found that both were associated with a low 34 percent favorable rating.

Slightly fewer people dislike the GOP, with 49 percent saying they don’t like the party, compared to 51 percent saying the same about the Democrats.

Americans’ utter disdain for their elected officials and institutions is evident, with no entity or person on the list achieving a 50 percent approval rating.