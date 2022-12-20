Joe Lycett faces hypocrisy storm as it emerges HE performed in Qatar, despite blasting David Beckham

Joe Lycett is facing a storm of hypocrisy after it emerged he had played several shows in Qatar and the Middle East, despite his recent campaign against David Beckham for supporting the Qatar World Cup.

The comedian called former England player Beckham a “disgrace” for promoting Qatar before and during the World Cup without citing anti-LGBTQ laws and human rights abuses.

Mr Lycett threatened to shred £10,000 of his own money if Beckham did not end his publicity campaign for Qatar, even posting a video of him ‘shredding’ the money on social media.

He later revealed that he didn’t actually destroy any money and instead donated the £10,000 to LGBTQ charities.

Comedian Joe Lycett ‘shredded £10,000’ in video posted to social media in campaign to end David Beckham’s support of Qatar

Former England footballer David Beckham was promoted to Qatar ahead of the World Cup this year

However, Mr Lycett was paid to perform a number of shows in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, The sun reported.

He wrote in his book Parsnips, Buttered that he played the gigs while mocking the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

Mr Lycett said: ‘I did stand-up in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Friends of mine had warned me against traveling to these countries, claiming that “they don’t like,” as one friend put it, “your fate.”

“The penalty for homosexuality in these countries is often imprisonment, the logic of which I’ve never understood. Oh, do you like men? We’ll put you in a box with some’. Not exactly a punishment, boys!’

Joe Lycett in his 2017 autobiography referred to playing a number of shows in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

A number of fans responded to Mr Lycett’s criticism of Beckham and the Qatari regime by accusing him of hypocrisy.

One of them said, ‘I don’t understand why you are so angry when I remember seeing you perform here in Qatar at the Radisson Blue at the Laught Factory!

“You didn’t seem to mind taking Qatari money that night?”

Another said: “Many people share Joe Lycett’s publicity stunt that shames David Beckham. In 2015 he performed stand-up in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Feel free to criticize David Beckham, but don’t be hypocritical about it.’

