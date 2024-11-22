Joe Lycett breaks his silence on shock fatherhood announcement and makes rare comment about mystery partner

Joe Lycett says he understands the furor surrounding his shocking baby announcement, admitting: “It’s unexpected for me to have a baby as a lot of people think I’m the gay guy on the telly.”

The comedian, 36, has given his first interview since revealing he became a father for the first time last month with his partner.

Many of the Birmingham-born comedian’s followers were skeptical that he was telling the truth, given his way of making jokes, and he claimed that many of his fans thought his Instagram post announcing the arrival of his baby was fake because it appeared that he was “holding a potato.” .

But MailOnline confirmed last week that the baby was real and now Joe has spoken in detail about his first weeks of fatherhood, admitting he spent the first few weeks “crying”.

He explained: “I have done a lot, I want to say less now, but the first two weeks I cried a lot because I was very nostalgic for the future and I imagined what he would be like when he was 20 years old and then I worried about him when he was already an older man and I couldn’t be there for him.

Talking about the Parenting Hell PodcastJoe also revealed that his newborn son has sparked a new and unlikely obsession.

He says: ‘The only thing that surprised me is that I dedicated a lot to sports, something that was not on the bingo card.

“I was in America earlier this year and the bar I was at was showing basketball and all the games were broadcast between midnight and 5 in the morning, so when you’re up doing the broadcast, there’s something live happening.” .

‘You kind of feel like the world is happening even when you’re awake in the middle of the night.

“So I’ve become a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.”

He added: “They weren’t doing well, but now they are winning the league since I became a fan.” They are undefeated in 15 games. “I’m crazy about statistics, I know the names of all the players.”

Joe said on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast that he is “bisexual,” having previously called himself “pansexual,” which means being attracted to someone regardless of their gender.

The comedian had his son with his partner, whose identity he keeps secret, but has previously jokingly referred to her as ‘Denise’.

The Late Night With Lycett star expressed how “immensely proud” he is of her, saying she’s drawn to motherhood like a “duck to water.”

Joe said of becoming a father: “The first two weeks I cried a lot because I was so homesick for the future.”

It also reveals that the couple have become regulars at local ‘baby movie’ mornings and have sought out parenting advice on YouTube and books.

Joe joked that one of the perks of being a dad is being able to use his new “dryer,” since he loves to “wash.”

However, Joe admitted that he did have a scare when registering his baby’s name due to a historical joke in which he changed his name to Hugo Boss, in protest of the fashion brand’s brutal copyright war against companies. small businesses that used the word ‘boss’ in their name. .

Joe explained: ‘We talk about things coming back to bite you in the ass.’

‘When we went to register his name the registrar said to me ‘have you been known by other names?’

“I said ‘no’, then I looked at my partner and she frowned and I said, ‘Oh yeah, I was known as Hugo Boss for a while.'”

“And he had to go into very detailed detail and said, ‘you were lucky because if you were Hugo Boss on your passport, we have to put on his birth certificate that the father is Joe Lycett, also known as Hugo Boss.’

‘Fortunately, the passport was rejected because my signature as Hugo Boss when I was Hugo Boss during that period was a*** and balls, so they rejected it.

“It was just changed through Deed Poll.”

MailOnline told last week how locals had regularly seen Lycett outside with her new baby, confirming the baby was real.

One said: “He’s a lovely baby and we’re all delighted for Joe and his partner.” She takes the baby for walks and even accompanies her to her favorite local cafe. The baby exists absolutely, 100 percent.’

A woman who runs a local store said: “I’ve seen the baby and he’s very cute.” I understand why people don’t believe Joe because he is known for his pranks and we all love him for that.

“But I see Joe and the baby a lot and this isn’t one of his famous pranks.”

Another local said: “We don’t know much about Joe’s partner but judging by his accent he’s from Birmingham.”

“They are seen together quite a bit, but we haven’t spoken to her much, so it’s quite mysterious who she is and how they met.”