Joe Lycett bookies favourites to replace Matt Lucas as Great British Bake Off host

Joe Lycett, Seann Walsh, Nadiya Hussain and Amelia Dimoldenberg are currently the bookmakers’ favorites to replace Matt Lucas as host of Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old comedian and presenter announced on Tuesday that he would stop his role after three series.

He has co-hosted the Channel 4 show with Noel Fielding since 2020, but has decided his time on the program is over.

Hopefuls: Joe Lycett (pictured), Seann Walsh, Nadiya Hussain and Amelia Dimoldenberg are currently the bookies favorites to replace Matt Lucas as Great British Bake Off presenter

In a statement, Matt cited his heavy workload as the reason he quit Bake Off, saying he wouldn’t have time to host it alongside his work on Fantasy Football League.

And the front-runner to replace him on Ladbrokes odds is comedian Joe, 34, at odds of 7/2.

He appeared on the celebrity version of the show in 2018 for the Stand Up To Cancer specials – where he impressed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his pies.

Bye! The 48-year-old comedian and presenter announced on Tuesday that he would stop his role after three series

On Channel 4 he presents Travel Man and his own hybrid consumer comedy show called Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

He hosted the BBC’s coverage of the 2022 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, three years on BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee and Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party for Channel 4.

Joe has also hosted Live at the Apollo, The One Show, Sunday Brunch.

Popular: YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg, 28, (pictured) is also in the running for the show at odds of 5/1

Also leading up to the show is YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg, 28, at odds of 5/1.

The social media star created the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews rappers, grime artists and other YouTubers and Premier League footballers at fried chicken restaurants.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes talked about her opportunity to present Bake Off The mirror: ‘Matt Lucas was the icing on the cake of Bake Off and it certainly takes a big personality to replace him.

Back to where it all started: Elsewhere, Nadiya (pictured), who won the trophy in 2015, is at odds of 4/1

“Channel 4 chiefs have a huge decision to make when it comes to replacing Matt Lucas, and early odds suggest it could be a toss-up between Joe Lycett and Amelia Dimoldenberg.”

Channel 4 has yet to announce who will officially replace Matt.

Elsewhere, Nadiya, 37, who won the trophy in 2015, is at odds of 4/1.

Also in the running to win the gig is Ellie Taylor from Strictly at odds of 6/1, Seann Walsh from I’m A Celeb – 12/1 and Radio 2 presenter Rylan at odds of 20/1.

New presenting role? Also in the running to win the gig is I’m A Celeb’s Seann Walsh at odds of 12/1

In Matt’s farewell message, she wrote, “Goodbye Bake Off!” It’s been a lovely experience and I can’t imagine a nicer way to spend my summers.

“But it has become clear to me that I cannot present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

So after three series and 51 episodes, I happily pass the baguette on to someone else.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you and thank you to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4, as well as Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and of course the wonderful bakers for welcoming me to the tent.

Big star: Nadiya rose to fame after winning the sixth series of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off in 2015

“I wish whoever takes over all the best and can’t wait to tune into the next series without knowing who won already!”

Matt joined the show in series 11, replacing fellow comedian Sandi Toksvig who left the program after three seasons.

The comedian was inundated with well wishes from Bake Off fans who said they would miss him on the show.

Noel, who joined as a co-host when Bake Off moved to Channel 4 in series 8, will remain with the show alongside judges Paul and Prue.

During its original run on the BBC, the series was presented by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Syabira Yusoff was crowned the winner of the 2022 series last month, beating competition from Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, and Sandro Farmhouse, 30, in what proved to be a very tricky final for the trio – especially the technical challenge.

After Matt called her name, a delighted Syabira told her that her victory was the “greatest achievement of my life.”

Judge Paul Hollywood praised Syabira after her win, saying, “Some of the flavors we’ve never had in the place before and probably won’t get again, she’s an incredible baker.”